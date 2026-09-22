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Monkey Menace: 7 Simple And Safe Ways To Keep Monkeys Away From Your Home
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Monkeys used to live in forests, but now they're all over our cities. They damage homes, ruin gardens, and sometimes even attack people. So, what's the solution for this constant monkey problem?Monkeys are terrified of langurs, which are bigger and stronger. You can put up posters of langurs in areas where monkeys are a problem. Seeing the poster might just be enough to scare them off.Monkeys get startled by sudden, loud sounds. You can try banging utensils or ringing a bell loudly to make them run away.It's said that monkeys are also scared of shiny objects. Try hanging old CDs or other reflective items in your balcony or garden. The flashing light might keep them at a distance.In many villages and farms, people use laser lights to scare monkeys. The sudden beam of light alerts them and makes them leave. But be very careful: never point a laser directly into a monkey's or a person's eyes.Social media is full of home remedies, and this is a popular one. Mix red chilli powder with water and spray it on outer walls where monkeys usually climb. But remember, never spray this directly on the animals.Some people keep a fake rubber snake on their balcony or roof to scare away monkeys. However, this trick doesn't work every single time, so don't rely on it completely.Here's another suggestion: mix lemon juice and alum (phitkari) in water and spray it around the outside of your house. People say the smell keeps monkeys away.To stop monkeys from entering your house, installing strong nets or grills on windows, balconies, and roofs is the most effective method. Also, avoid leaving food outside. Most importantly, never throw things at monkeys or try to hit them. They might attack, so always keep a safe distance and call the local forest department if the problem gets serious.
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