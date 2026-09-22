'My Dream Does Not End Here': Odisha's Deaf Cricketer Sibun Nanda Eyes Ranji Trophy Debut

MENAFN - IANS) Kataka, Sep 22 (IANS) Odisha's 19-year-old cricketer Sibun Nanda has already realised one of his biggest dreams by representing India in Deaf Cricket, but the all-rounder from Berhampur is now aiming for a bigger stage, with his sights set on the Ranji Trophy and eventually the senior India team.

Nanda, who is unable to hear or speak, has represented India in two Deaf Cricket matches and has also been part of the Odisha U19 team in the Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy over the last three seasons.

A right-handed batter and right-arm fast bowler, Nanda is currently part of the Kataka Panthers in the Odisha T20 League-CM Trophy. His journey from the Khalikote College Ground in Berhampur to the India Deaf Cricket setup has strengthened his belief that he can progress further in the game.

“My vision is to progress further in cricket and regularly represent India. I have already played two matches for India in Deaf Cricket, which is a very big achievement and a matter of pride for me. But my dream does not end there. I want to play in the Ranji Trophy, and if I get the opportunity, I also want to represent India's senior cricket team,” Nanda said.

“For that, I am completely focused on regular practice, fitness and performance. My dream is to make Odisha, my family and my supporters proud through my performances,” he added.

Nanda's story has drawn comparisons with the character Iqbal from the 2005 Bollywood film of the same name, which portrayed a young deaf and mute cricketer determined to make it to the highest level.

But Nanda's journey is his own, and communication has never stopped him from making an impact on the cricket field. He relies on hand signals, gestures and eye contact to communicate with his teammates during matches.

“I don't face any major difficulty while playing. During matches, we communicate with each other through hand signals, gestures and eye contact. For me, communication is not just about speaking; it is also about understanding each other,” he said.

Born and brought up in Berhampur's Radha Krishna Billa Street near Gate Bazar, Nanda comes from a family where his father works as a priest and astrologer.

His cricket journey began at the Khalikote College Ground, where he developed his skills as an all-rounder before progressing through Odisha's age-group setup and eventually making his India Deaf Cricket debut.

Nanda draws inspiration from former India captain M.S. Dhoni and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“My favourite cricketers are M.S. Dhoni and Hardik Pandya,” he said.

Having already donned the India jersey in Deaf Cricket, Nanda now wants to take the next step by breaking into the Ranji Trophy setup and continuing his pursuit of a place in the senior national team.