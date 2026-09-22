BANFIELD FOUNDATION RELEASES 2025 IMPACT REPORT CELEBRATING $3.4 MILLION IN GRANTS SUPPORTING UNDER-RESOURCED COMMUNITIES

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Highlights 497 Grants Awarded to Support Veterinary Care for more than 150,000 Vulnerable Pets

Vancouver, Wash., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banfield Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the charitable arm of Banfield Pet Hospital®, today released its 2025 Impact Report highlighting nearly $3.4 million in grants to mobilize veterinary care, deploy veterinary teams and enable disaster relief to communities across the United States and its territories. The report also celebrates 10 years of impact and $29 million in grants since the Foundation's inception with a deep focus on expanding access to veterinary care and responding to communities in crisis.

The 2025 report outlines how Banfield Foundation meaningfully delivered on its mission of making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most by deploying resources, teams, and dollars to enable free or low-cost preventive care, including spay and neuter surgeries, in under-resourced communities spanning inner cities, rural Appalachia, remote islands and Native Nations where access to care and transportation are limiting factors.

In addition to its grant programs, the Foundation leveraged its relationship with Banfield Pet Hospital and Associates across Mars Veterinary Health and Mars Petcare to deploy teams of veterinarians and credentialed veterinary technicians to underserved and diverse areas across the United States and around the world through the Mars Ambassador Program (MAP) and the Foundation's own Care Knows No Boundaries travel grant program. In 2025 alone, 70 Care Knows No Boundaries trips resulted in nearly 3,000 volunteer hours and 13,280 vulnerable cats and dogs receiving direct care and support.

“Bringing veterinary care to pets and communities in need is at the heart of what we do,” said Kim Van Syoc, Executive Director, Banfield Foundation.“We have incredible partners doing incredible work-that impact is amplified when we send in highly skilled veterinary volunteers to expand services and grow the number of pets cared for. It's all part of our focus on bringing more care to more pets in more places.”

Highlights from the Foundation's 2025 Impact Report include:

Mobilizing Resources

With 75 percent of Appalachia's counties experiencing a significant veterinary shortage, Banfield Foundation believes empowering local partners to connect residents with resources is vital to building healthy pet populations and strengthening the human-animal bond for generations to come. In 2025, the Foundation committed to expanding access to veterinary care across the 13 states that make up the Appalachia region by doubling down on funding to animal welfare partners who are deeply embedded in their communities, granting $551,000 and helping 13,968 pets. Trusted partners and volunteers mobilized door-to-door care in the deepest rural areas and provided free and low-cost spay and neuter surgeries as well as vaccine clinics in under-resourced communities. Equally valuable was providing tools and resources to educate pet owners on the importance of veterinary care for the life of their pet.

Mobilizing People

Banfield Foundation's Care Knows No Boundaries travel grant program has grown in response to the significant veterinary shortage and need from partners. Donating time and talent, volunteer veterinary professionals from across Banfield Pet Hospital and Mars Veterinary Health provide veterinary care to pets in under-resourced communities with limited or no access to care. In addition to individual volunteering, grants also fund teams of volunteer veterinary professionals to support large-scale free or low-cost clinics and initiatives in the most rural and remote communities including Puerto Rico, Navajo Nation (AZ), Hopi Reservation (NM), San Carlos Apache Reservation (AZ), four Hawaiian Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands of Saipan and Rota.

Mobilizing Community

In 2025, Banfield Foundation funded three Mars Ambassador Program (MAP) trips, providing skilled veterinary professionals along with funding of medication, food and supplies, to under-resourced communities. Banfield Foundation partnered with long-standing partners, PETFIX Big Island and Maui Humane Society, to support the spay/neuter and wellness care of owned pets across the islands of Hawaii and Maui, helping to reduce the wait list of pets needing immediate veterinary care and addressing the overpopulation of pets across the islands. In support of Saipan Humane Society, Ambassadors traveled to the remote island of Saipan to provide spay/neuter and wellness care as well as mentor the Saipan team of veterinary assistants. In partnership with Red Rover, Banfield Foundation supported an "unchaining" project to improve the lives of dogs on the Navajo Nation by constructing secure, spacious outdoor enclosures and distributing enrichment items, directly contributing to reducing the number of dogs living in restrictive and unsafe conditions.

Banfield Foundation 2025 Impact by the Numbers:



497 grants awarded to partner organizations, institutions or through HOPE Funds

$2,401,898 granted supporting comprehensive care and spay/neuter efforts helping 87,523 pets

$339,618 awarded in Community Care grants enabling partners to provide preventive care

$77,844 in disaster response grants supported efforts across 9 states including 3,808 pets cared for in response to the Palisades and Eaton fires and Texas Hill Country floods

2,868 Associate volunteer hours through its Care Knows No Boundaries travel grant program

152,621 pets help through wellness checks, flea/tick and heartworm preventives, vaccines, spay/neuter surgeries and other medical procedures across 43 states, Puerto Rico and Saipan $3.3M awarded in support of our purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS

To read the Banfield Foundation's 2025 Impact Report, learn about volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit BanfieldFoundation.org.

About the Banfield Foundation®

Since 2015, Banfield Foundation has been making preventive care possible for the pets that need it most. Through grants and partnerships, we provide medical supplies and resources to nonprofit partners in need; support pets, people and communities in crisis; and enable veterinary professionals to deliver compassionate and inclusive preventive veterinary care in underserved and diverse areas across the United States and around the world. We also leverage the expertise and passion of Banfield Pet Hospital, part of Mars Veterinary Health, and its Associates to care for pets in need. At the Banfield Foundation, we are committed to living our collective purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. For more information, visit BanfieldFoundation.org. Press seeking additional information are invited to call the Banfield Media Hotline: (888) 355-0595.

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Banfield Foundation 2025 Impact Report

CONTACT: Katie Schoen Banfield Foundation...