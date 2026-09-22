Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTH) (“Astrana” or the“Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On September 17, 2026, Glass House Research published a report alleging that Astrana's growth relies on aggressive acquisitions and subjective management estimates rather than organic expansion. The report also raised concerns about a $545 million related-party loan and the Company's exposure to anticipated 2027 Medicare regulatory changes. The investigation concerns whether Astrana and its officers and/or directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose these risks, and whether the Company had a reasonable basis for its positive statements about its business, financial condition, and prospects.

Following this news, the price of Astrana stock fell $3.40 per share, or approximately 9.02%, from a close of $37.70 per share on September 16, 2026 to close at $34.30 per share on September 17, 2026, causing losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Astrana securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (... ) at (914) 733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ) at (914) 733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

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SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg