Kahuna Workforce Solutions Launches Skills Aggregator, Bringing The Frontline Into The Skills-Based Organization

Skills gaps are the number one barrier to business transformation, cited by 63% of employers in the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 for the 2025 to 2030 period, ahead of every other obstacle. Nearly a third of employers point to a lack of usable data and technical infrastructure as a compounding problem. Nowhere is that gap more acute than on the frontline, where the majority of the workforce, and often the majority of revenue-generating work, sits. General skills ontologies cover corporate functions such as IT, legal, finance and supply chain, but they rarely reach a manufacturer's line changeover process, a hospital's clinical competencies or an energy company's asset certifications. The frontline skills data that does exist is captured site by site for compliance and operations, in each site's own terms, not at a level the rest of the enterprise can use.

Skills Aggregator closes the gap, taking skills already validated in Kahuna Skills Manager at the site level through assessments, sign-offs and certifications that operations use every day, and turns them into one capability language that workforce planning, deployment, development and compensation systems can all rely on. With Skills Aggregator, frontline organizations can:



Translate skills already validated in Kahuna Skills Manager into one capability language the entire enterprise can use for workforce planning

Feed validated data directly into existing workforce planning, HCM and operational systems, including Workday Skills Cloud and SAP Talent Intelligence Hub

See where a critical capability rests on one or two people, who is closest to ready and where to aim training and hiring before a launch, turnaround or retirement turns a thin spot into a gap Extend the skills-based organization strategy across the entire organization, including frontline roles



"The pace of change on the frontline keeps accelerating," said Jai Shah, chief executive officer of Kahuna. "New product lines, a retirement wave or shifts in technology and infrastructure are constantly challenging leaders to reevaluate their organizational capabilities quickly. In most cases, organizations are finding out the frontline skills they need and the gaps they have at the same moment they need to fill them. Skills Aggregator gives them the ability to plan ahead so the decision-making process when change is needed is more strategic, rather than a fire drill."

Skills Aggregator is now available to organizations with Kahuna Skills Manager across energy, manufacturing, healthcare and field services. It connects to Workday through a Workday Certified Integration and to the other systems organizations already run, including Oracle, SAP and UKG.

About Kahuna Workforce Solutions

Kahuna Workforce Solutions is a leading frontline workforce readiness platform built for frontline enterprises. Through its Skills Manager, Ladder, CertIQ and Skills Aggregator solutions, Kahuna helps operations, HR and learning leaders gain real-time visibility into validated skills, workforce readiness, career advancement and organizational capability. Kahuna serves organizations in healthcare, energy, field services and manufacturing, supporting teams responsible for hundreds to tens of thousands of frontline employees. For more information, visit kahunaworkforce.com.