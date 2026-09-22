Solomon Partners Appoints Jorge Mora As A Vice Chairman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran adviser will focus on business origination and deepening relationships across the private equity community

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, today announced that Jorge Mora has joined the firm as a Vice Chairman. He will focus on business origination and development, drawing on his longstanding connections within the private equity community, and extensive network of business leaders.

Mr. Mora will work closely with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Cooper and Solomon's Industry and Product Group Heads to advance the firm's strategic priorities and support its long-term growth.

“Jorge has spent his career at the intersection of private equity, strategic advisory, and corporate leadership, giving him a distinctive perspective on how clients evaluate opportunities and make consequential decisions,” Mr. Cooper said.“His relationships and ability to connect the right people and ideas will help us deepen our client partnerships and create new opportunities across the firm.”

“Solomon has built a differentiated advisory platform by combining deep industry expertise and execution excellence with senior-level engagement and an entrepreneurial approach,” said Mr. Mora.“I look forward to further developing the firm's connections with financial sponsors and company leaders, while collaborating across groups to identify where Solomon can deliver the greatest value to clients.”

Mr. Mora has more than 30 years of experience in private equity and corporate advisory. Most recently, he served as Co-Managing Partner at Jacmel Partners, where he will continue to serve as Vice Chairman of Infrastructure. Previously, he held senior leadership positions at Macquarie Group and Lazard Frères & Co., where he led their financial sponsor coverage practices. Earlier in his career, he was a Managing Director at UBS Investment Bank and The Exxel Group, after beginning his investment banking career at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette.

Mr. Mora earned an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a BA from the University of Miami.

About Solomon Partners

Solomon Partners is a leading investment bank – one of the first independent firms in the industry. The company maximizes shareholder value for clients through unmatched expertise and experience. Solomon advises on mergers & acquisitions, restructurings, and capital solutions across a range of sectors including Business Services; Consumer Retail; Distribution; Financial Institutions; Fintech; Grocery, Pharmacy & Restaurants; Healthcare; Industrials; Infrastructure, Power & Renewables; Media & Entertainment; Professional Services; and Technology. For further information, visit

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