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Rice Drink Market Report 2026 Market Overview

The Business Research Company's Rice Drink Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The rice drink market has been gaining significant traction as consumers increasingly turn to plant-based alternatives in their diets. This shift, driven by health concerns and lifestyle changes, is shaping the market's growth trajectory and opening up new opportunities for innovation. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and future trends defining the rice drink sector.

Steady Expansion Expected in the Rice Drink Market Size

The rice drink market has experienced impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to climb from $1.94 billion in 2025 to $2.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This upward trend during the historical period has been supported by heightened awareness around lactose intolerance, the rising popularity of vegan and plant-based diets, wider availability of dairy alternatives in retail channels, advances in rice processing and extraction technology, and increasing health consciousness among urban populations.

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Strong Growth Forecast for the Rice Drink Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the rice drink market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $3.04 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.5%. This anticipated growth stems from a surge in demand for sustainable, low-carbon beverages, innovations in functional and fortified drinks, increased sales driven by e-commerce platforms, and the global embrace of plant-based nutrition trends. Key emerging trends include a growing preference for clean label and additive-free rice drinks, fortification with calcium and vitamins, the rising popularity of barista-style rice beverages for coffee, and an expanding selection of organic and non-GMO rice drink options.

Understanding the Rice Drink as a Plant-Based Beverage

Rice drink is crafted by blending rice with water to create a smooth, mildly sweet liquid that serves as a dairy alternative. It is particularly favored by those who avoid animal-based milk due to dietary choices or lactose intolerance. Naturally low in fat and free from lactose, rice drink is often easier to digest, making it a practical option for people seeking plant-derived beverages as part of a healthy lifestyle.

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The Influence of Vegan and Plant-Based Diets on Rice Drink Demand

One of the most significant factors propelling the rice drink market is the growing adoption of vegan and plant-based diets. Vegans avoid all animal products, while plant-based diets emphasize plants but may include limited animal-derived foods. These diets are gaining momentum due to increased health awareness, with many individuals shifting toward plant-based foods to promote heart health and lower the risk of lifestyle diseases. Rice drink fits seamlessly into these dietary patterns by providing a dairy-free, plant-origin beverage suitable for everyday consumption. For example, in April 2024, the UK saw a rise in vegans to approximately 2.5 million people (4.7% of the population), up from 1.4 million (2.5%) in 2023, highlighting a significant increase that supports this market trend.

Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Boosting Rice Drink Popularity

Another key growth driver is the expanding awareness around health and wellness. As people gain better access to digital health resources, they are more informed about nutrition, fitness, and disease prevention, leading to smarter dietary decisions. Rice drink aligns with these trends by offering a healthier, plant-based alternative to traditional dairy, appealing especially to those managing lactose intolerance or seeking mindful nutrition. For instance, in June 2024, the International Food Information Council (IFIC) reported that 54% of Americans follow specific diets, with interest in increasing protein intake rising steadily from 59% in 2022 to 71% in 2024, underscoring a broader shift toward health-conscious eating.

Geographic Breakdown Reveals North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Rising Fast

In terms of regional market share, North America held the largest portion of the rice drink market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the most rapid growth during the upcoming years. The market report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Rice Drink Market Competitive Landscape Analyzed Across Leading Global Companies News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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