All Four Partners Of Parrino Shattuck, PC Selected For Inclusion In The Best Lawyers In America® 2027

Thomas Parrino, Matrimonial Attorney

Thomas P. Parrino, Laura R. Shattuck, Randi R. Nelson, and Andrew P. Nemiroff are recognized for Family Law in the Stamford metro region in the 2027 edition

- Thomas P. ParrinoWESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All four partners of Parrino|Shattuck, PC have been selected for inclusion in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in Americafor Family Law in the Stamford metro region. Best Lawyersrecently announced the 2027 edition.The partners recognized in the 2027 edition are:.Thomas P. Parrino, recognized since 2006.Laura R. Shattuck, recognized since 2018.Randi R. Nelson, recognized since 2021.Andrew P. Nemiroff, recognized since 2003Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on peer review. Lawyers are evaluated by other lawyers in the region. The publisher describes the process as a rigorous peer-review process designed to deliver data-driven legal recognition. Inclusion in Best Lawyersis based upon reviews by members of the legal profession within the same geographic area and practice areas.Parrino|Shattuck, PC represents clients in complex matrimonial matters, among them the litigation and negotiation of marital dissolutions involving closely held businesses, executive and deferred compensation, trust interests, and other substantial assets. The firm serves clients in Westport, Greenwich, throughout Fairfield County, and across Connecticut.“We are thankful for this recognition, which comes from the lawyers who practice alongside us,” said Thomas P. Parrino.About Parrino|Shattuck, PCParrino|Shattuck, PC is a Connecticut family law firm focused on complex matrimonial matters, including high-asset divorce, property division, alimony, custody, and related litigation and negotiation. The firm maintains its office at 285 Riverside Avenue, Suite 450, Westport, Connecticut, and may be reached at 203-557-9755 or parrinoshattuck.Any reference to Best Lawyers contained in this press release is not intended to suggest that our attorneys are superior to other attorneys practicing in Connecticut. For a description of the selection process used by Best Lawyers, please visit their website at

Ethan Siegel

Parrino|Shattuck, PC

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All Four Partners of Parrino Shattuck, PC Selected for Inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America® 2027 News Provided By Parrino Shattuck, PC September 22, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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