Three Real Estate Authors Launch 'Triple Book Sale' Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project

3 Authors. 3 Books. One Day for a Great Cause: Wounded Warriors Project.

Three real estate authors unite for 3.3.1, donating Sept. 30 book-sale profits to Wounded Warrior Project to support veterans and families.

- Sam DeBord, Author and CEO of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Three real estate industry authors are joining forces for a one-day fundraising campaign on Sept. 30, when profits from sales of three very different books will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project.

The effort, known as 3.3.1, brings together Sam DeBord of the Real Estate Standards Organization, Greg Robertson of Giant Steps Advisors and Vendor Alley, and Kevin Hawkins of WAV Group and aka“The REAL AI Guy.”

The concept is simple: three authors, three books, one day.

Each book tackles a different challenge facing real estate professionals and organizations, from strategic planning and comparative market analysis to the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence.

On September 30, DeBord will launch his new book, Map Tools, which introduces a structured approach to strategic planning that moves organizations from missions and capabilities through pressures, targets, opportunities, obstacles and leverage before arriving at strategy. The book is designed to challenge assumptions and give leaders a more disciplined way to turn analysis into action.

“There are so many veterans in our lives and in our communities who have sacrificed to keep us safe,” DeBord said, who originated the three-books and one day idea.“They are homeowners, professionals, parents, neighbors and leaders who make our communities stronger. Wounded Warrior Project does extraordinary work for veterans and their families, and that made this an easy cause for us to support.”

Robertson's recently updated his popular book, The Art of the CMA. It focuses on one of real estate's most important skills: helping agents create more effective comparative market analyses and communicate value more clearly to sellers. The updated edition reflects changes in the market, technology and the way agents prepare for and conduct listing presentations.

“These are three completely different books, and that is exactly what makes this fundraiser so interesting,” Robertson said.“Strategy, pricing and AI touch very different parts of the business, but every one of them can make you better at what you do. We thought, why not bring them together for one day and use it to support an organization doing tremendous work?”

Hawkins will release on September 30, an expanded third edition of The REAL AI Guide for Real Estate Agents, his top-ranked Amazon bestseller. The new edition grows from 16 to 18 chapters with significantly expanded coverage of AI safety, Shadow AI, legal and responsible AI use, and new ways agents can work with AI.

Among the biggest additions is a new chapter on agentic AI, exploring both its potential and its risks as AI begins moving beyond answering questions to taking actions and completing multistep tasks. The new edition also examines the growing shift from typing to talking with AI and how emerging AI capabilities may change real estate workflows.

“What I love about 3.3.1 is that this isn't three authors trying to sell the same idea three different ways,” Hawkins said.“If we can offer real estate professionals different approaches to solving business problems while raising money for a great cause, that's a pretty good day.”

All three books will be available for purchase on Sept. 30 through Amazon, with profits from that day's sales benefiting Wounded Warrior Project via maptools.

Wounded Warrior Project works to honor and empower wounded warriors, providing programs and services designed to support veterans, service members and their families.

Kevin Hawkins

WAV Group Communications

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Three real estate authors launch 'triple book sale' benefiting Wounded Warrior Project News Provided By WAV Group Communications September 22, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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