The Wishwall Foundation Funds Crocheting Project To Empower 200 Women In Uganda - Wakiso District

KIBWA WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUP is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative crocheting project, made possible through the support of The Wishwall Foundation

- Mwanje Harriet

KAMPALA, WAKISO DISTRICT, UGANDA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The project called“Crocheting Dreams” aims to empower 200 women, particularly survivors of abuse, teenage mothers, and single mothers in Wakiso District, Uganda, by equipping them with practical skills in crocheting bags and shoes. Through vocational training and entrepreneurship development, participants will gain the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve economic independence and improve their livelihoods.

The six-month project, which commenced on 14 September, 2026, is being implemented at the KIBWA WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUP office premises, providing a safe, spacious, and accessible learning environment for all participants.

This initiative seeks to equip women with high-quality crocheting skills while fostering self-confidence, financial independence, and community support. By combining practical training with business development and mentorship, the project aims to create sustainable income-generating opportunities for vulnerable women.

"We are grateful to The Wishwall Foundation and Simonetta Lein for their generous support, which has enabled us to implement this transformative project," said Mwanje Harriet, Project Coordinator. "Our goal is to positively impact the lives of these 200 women by equipping them with practical skills, confidence, and opportunities to become economically independent and agents of positive change within their communities."

Project Benefits

Participants will receive:

. Comprehensive training in crocheting bags and shoes

. Access to crocheting materials, tools, and equipment

. Mentorship and professional guidance

. Entrepreneurship and business management training

. Marketing and product branding support

. Opportunities for income generation and self-employment

Project Activities

Throughout the six-month project, participants will take part in a variety of practical and business development activities designed to strengthen both technical and entrepreneurial skills.

1. Training Sessions

. Basic crocheting techniques

. Crocheting fashionable bags

. Crocheting shoes and sandals

. Product finishing and quality control

. Entrepreneurship and small business management

. Marketing, branding, and customer service

2. Practical Sessions

. Hands-on crocheting of bags and shoes

. Pattern reading and design development

. Product finishing and quality improvement

. Team production and product exhibitions

3. Mentorship and Business Coaching

. One-on-one mentorship

. Group mentoring sessions

. Business planning and enterprise development

. Financial literacy, savings, and record keeping

By the end of the project, participants are expected to have developed the skills necessary to start or expand their own crocheting businesses, increasing household income, creating employment opportunities, and contributing to the economic development of their communities.

Crocheting Dreams, Weaving Brighter Futures

1. What is the project about?

Crocheting Dreams: Weaving Brighter Futures is a six-month skills development and livelihood project designed to empower 200 vulnerable women and young mothers with practical crocheting skills to produce high-quality handmade shoes, bags, and other crochet products. The project combines technical crochet training with entrepreneurship, business management, and financial literacy to enable participants to establish sustainable income-generating activities.

Through practical training, mentorship, participants will gain the knowledge, confidence, and skills needed to create marketable products, improve their household incomes, and contribute to local economic development. The project aims to reduce poverty, promote self-reliance, strengthen women-led community enterprises, and improve the quality of life for participating families.

2. Why is the project needed?

Many women and young mothers in the target communities face unemployment, low household incomes, and limited access to vocational training and income-generating opportunities. Without sustainable livelihoods, many families struggle to meet essential needs such as food, education, healthcare, and decent housing.

Crocheting is an affordable, flexible, and home-based skill that requires relatively low start-up costs while providing significant opportunities for self-employment. Demand for handmade crochet products-including bags, shoes, fashion accessories, and household items-is steadily increasing in local and regional markets.

By providing practical crochet skills, entrepreneurship training, financial literacy, and market opportunities, the project will enable women to become financially independent, establish sustainable businesses, strengthen household resilience, and improve the well-being of their families and communities.

3. Project Activities

The project will implement the following activities:

. Community mobilization, awareness creation, and registration of 200 vulnerable women and young mothers.

. Procurement and distribution of crochet materials, tools, and training supplies.

. Practical crochet training sessions conducted one to two times per week.

. Entrepreneurship and small business management training.

. Financial literacy, budgeting, and savings training.

. Mentorship and business coaching for participants.

. Monitoring, evaluation, documentation, reporting, and formation of women-led production and savings groups.



4. Project Implementation

The project will be implemented by Kibwa Women Self Help Group and funded by The WishWall foundation.

Project Team

. Project Coordinator

. Crochet Trainers

. Entrepreneurship and Business Development Trainer

. Financial Literacy Trainer

. Community Mobilizers

. Monitoring and Evaluation Officer

. Administrative and Finance Support Officer

The project team will be responsible for project planning, coordination, training delivery, participant support, financial management, monitoring and evaluation, reporting, and ensuring accountability throughout the six-month implementation period.

5. Expected Results

By the end of the project:

. 200 vulnerable women and young mothers will have acquired practical crochet production skills.

. Participants will demonstrate improved entrepreneurship, business management, and financial literacy skills.

. High-quality crochet bags, shoes, and related products will be produced.

. Participants will establish or strengthen sustainable income-generating businesses.

..

. Household incomes and financial resilience among participating families will improve.

. Women will gain greater confidence, leadership skills, and economic independence.

. Sustainable women-led community enterprises will continue beyond the project period.

About KIBWA WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUP:

KIBWA WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUP is a community-based organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable women through vocational skills training, entrepreneurship, livelihood improvement, and community development initiatives. The organization works to promote self-reliance, dignity, and sustainable economic growth for women and their families.

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