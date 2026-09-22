Mdstar Production Presents The Palm Beach Fashion Show In The Heart Of Boca Raton On December 5

"The Runway, The Moment, The Statement"

A Premier Fashion Experience Bringing Style, Designers, and Industry Leaders Together In Boca Raton

- Menesia

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MDStar Production is proud to announce the Palm Beach Fashion Show, an exciting evening celebrating fashion, creativity, and South Florida's vibrant style scene, taking place December 5 in the heart of Boca Raton, Florida.

The event will bring together designers, models, fashion enthusiasts, creatives, and members of the local community for an unforgettable showcase of contemporary fashion and emerging talent.

Guests will experience a curated runway presentation featuring distinctive collections, stylish looks, and the creative vision of participating designers and brands. The Palm Beach Fashion Show is designed to create a dynamic platform where fashion and entertainment meet, while highlighting the energy and elegance of South Florida.

“We are excited to bring this fashion experience to Boca Raton and create an evening where designers, models, Sponsors, and guests can come together to celebrate creativity and style,” said Menesia of MDStar Production.

The December 5 event will offer attendees an opportunity to experience the fashion industry from the runway while connecting with fellow fashion lovers, industry professionals, and members of the South Florida creative community.

Event Details

Event: Palm Beach Fashion Show Presented by: MDStar Production Date: December 5, 2026 Location: Boca Raton, Florida Venue: Hyatt Place Address:100 E Palmetto Park Rd boca Raton FL Time: 4pm to 8pm

Media representatives, fashion professionals, influencers, photographers, and members of the press are invited to attend and cover the event.

For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, designer participation, or media credentials, please contact:

MDStar Production Menesia... +19548031926 FB/Instagram: MD Star Production

About MDStar Production

MDStar Production is a South Florida-based production company focused on creating memorable fashion and entertainment experiences that connect creative talent, designers, models, brands, and audiences.

#PalmBeachFashionShow #MDStarProduction #BocaRaton #SouthFloridaFashion #FashionShow

Menesia

MDStar Production

+1 954-803-1926

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MDStar Production Presents the Palm Beach Fashion Show in the Heart of Boca Raton on December 5 News Provided By Asiana Post September 22, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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