Metal Ninja Studios Expands Baltimore Comic-Con Presence As 2025 Giveaway Winner Returns With Finished Comic

2025 Concept to ComicTM Giveaway winner Wren returns to Baltimore Comic-Con in 2026, moving from fan to featured creator.

Metal Ninja Studios expands its Baltimore Comic-Con presence with a larger booth, new comic debuts, creator appearances, two panels, and increased event sponsorship.

The 2026 Concept to ComicTM Giveaway, presented with Baltimore Comic-Con and Legends Publishing, gives another aspiring creator the opportunity to bring an original comic to life.

The studio brings a larger creator platform, comic debuts, two panels, increased Ringo Awards support, and the next Concept to ComicTM giveaway.

- Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One year after selecting a creator at Baltimore Comic-Con, Metal Ninja Studios will return September 25-27 with that creator and a finished comic at the center of its largest presence at the convention to date.

Wren, the winner of the 2025 Concept to ComicTM giveaway, will be signing copies at the Metal Ninja Studios booth. A Baltimore Comic-Con-exclusive edition will also be included in Ringo Awards attendee bags, bringing the project back to the event where it began.

Wren's return anchors a broader 2026 program that includes four additional project debuts, six first-time creators in total, two panels, a booth twice the size of last year's space, expanded convention sponsorships, and a new creator opportunity supported by Baltimore Comic-Con and Legends Publishing.

Concept to ComicTM is Metal Ninja Studios' flagship idea-to-comic system. The studio guides creators through development and production to a professionally finished book while creators retain ownership of their intellectual property.

“Baltimore gave us the chance to make a promise to one creator last year. Coming back with Wren and Seven Dimensional Seas, now a completed comic, is a huge part of what makes this year meaningful,” said Joel Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of Metal Ninja Studios.

A YEAR OF BUILDING RETURNS TO BALTIMORE

Metal Ninja Studios entered Baltimore Comic-Con in 2025 with a 10-by-10-foot booth, a Silver Ringo Awards sponsorship and a creator opportunity built around a simple possibility: arrive with an idea and return with a comic.

Wren's 2026 appearance completes that story in public. Attendees will be able to meet Wren, see the finished book, and hear what it took to move from an early concept through writing, art, lettering, design, and print preparation. The book gives the studio's production system a result people can hold rather than a promise they have to take on faith.

The five Baltimore Comic-Con debuts are The Iron Golem #1 by Mark Florio and Michael Zapcic; Seven Dimensional Seas #1 by Wren Long; The Homecoming #1 by C.J. Scott; A Ballad of Bassoloco #1 by Hunter Wynne; and Dragonera #1–2 by Charlie Rose. The debuting creators will appear with Metal Ninja Studios during the weekend and share what they learned while making their first comics.

MORE ROOM FOR CREATORS

For 2026, Metal Ninja Studios is expanding its main booth to 10 by 20 feet. The larger space will bring the finished books, creator signings, and production examples into one place where attendees can meet the people behind the work and talk with the team that helped produce it.

The company will also sponsor Artist Alley and increase its Ringo Awards support from Silver to Gold. Together, those commitments extend the studio's presence beyond its booth and support two parts of the convention where independent work and comic craft are recognized.

That same focus carries into two educational panels.“How to Make a Comic: The Questions You Didn't Know to Ask” will cover the practical decisions that often catch first-time creators by surprise.“Becoming a Comic Creator: Five Stories from Idea to Debut” will let the debuting creators discuss where their projects began, what the work required, and what they wish they had known at the start.

THE NEXT STORY STARTS AT BALTIMORE

Metal Ninja Studios will also open a new Concept to ComicTM giveaway during the convention with support from Baltimore Comic-Con and Legends Publishing. This time, entrants will be able to see the completed work from the prior giveaway and speak with the creator who went through the experience.

The program continues the relationship the studio is building with Baltimore Comic-Con: meet a creator at the convention, help move the project from idea to finished comic, and bring that work back to readers. Details about eligibility and entry will be available at the Metal Ninja Studios booth and through the company's event updates.

Baltimore Comic-Con attendees can visit Metal Ninja Studios to meet the debuting creators, see the new books, attend the panels, and enter the giveaway. Creators and IP owners can also speak with the production team about developing their own work through Concept to ComicTM.

BALTIMORE COMIC-CON 2026

Baltimore Comic-Con will take place September 25-27, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Booth and panel details will be available in the convention program and through Metal Ninja Studios' event updates.

ABOUT METAL NINJA STUDIOS

Metal Ninja Studios is a creator-first comic production and IP development company founded in 2019 and based in Ormond Beach, Florida. Its Concept to ComicTM system helps creators and IP owners develop, produce, and launch professional comics through a coordinated production process. Creators retain ownership of their intellectual property, and Metal Ninja Studios does not use generative AI for art or production.

More information is available at metalninjastudios.

Dillon Mysliwiec

Metal Ninja Studios

+1 407-593-3036

email us here

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Metal Ninja Studios Expands Baltimore Comic-Con Presence as 2025 Giveaway Winner Returns With Finished Comic News Provided By Metal Ninja Studios September 22, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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