EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USA SECURES LEGACY SITE AND SELECTS LAKEVILLE AS PROPOSED HOST CITY

EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USA LEGACY SITE / LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA The Expo 2031 Minnesota USA Legacy Site in Lakeville is intended to be the permanent home of the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition in the United States. The site will host the six-mo

Site milestone advances planning for the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition in United States history

- Wendy Meadley, CEO, Expo 2031 Minnesota USALAKEVILLE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA, September 22, 2026 Expo 2031 Minnesota USA today announced that it has secured its legacy Expo site in Lakeville, Minnesota, and selected Lakeville as the proposed Host City for the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition in United States history.The City of Lakeville has acknowledged the opportunity to be considered as the proposed Host City, beginning a next phase of community conversation, municipal review and planning.Planned for May through October 2031, Expo 2031 will bring countries, institutions, industries, innovators and visitors together to explore the relationship between people, plants and the future of how we live.“Securing our legacy site and selecting Lakeville as our proposed Host City marks an important milestone for Expo 2031 Minnesota USA,” said Wendy Meadley, CEO and Chair of Expo 2031 Minnesota USA.“We now have the opportunity to work alongside the city and community through the next phase of planning and engagement, while continuing to advance the international, national and statewide work required to welcome the world to Minnesota in 2031.”Expo 2031 selected Lakeville because of its potential to support both the six-month international exposition and a meaningful long-term legacy. The next phase will include public information, community engagement and the applicable municipal review processes as planning advances.“Lakeville acknowledges the opportunity to be considered as the proposed Host City for Expo 2031 Minnesota USA. We look forward to exploring the next steps together and continuing the conversation with our community about what welcoming the world in 2031 could mean for Lakeville, including the planning, infrastructure and long-term opportunities associated with the project.”Luke Hellier, Mayor, City of LakevilleLakeville's consideration as proposed Host City and Expo 2031's site milestone do not replace or predetermine applicable governmental processes. Future elements of the proposed development will remain subject to required municipal and other governmental review and approvals.Expo 2031 is designed around a simple principle: EXPO TO LEGACY.Under the theme Human / Nature, Where Humanity & Horticulture Meet, the Expo will use horticulture as a platform to explore how our relationship with plants and the natural world is shaping the future of communities, food, health, technology, sustainability and how we live.The vision extends beyond the six-month Expo: to catalyze a permanent destination capable of generating long-term economic, community, horticultural, educational and tourism value.Expo 2031 envisions Lakeville as the physical home of the exposition, complemented by a statewide tourism framework inviting visitors to experience Minnesota's gardens, farms, communities, cultural institutions, outdoor recreation, culinary destinations, attractions and hospitality.“Our vision is for Lakeville to become the place where Minnesota welcomes the world,” Meadley said.“And we want every visit to Expo 2031 to become an invitation to discover more of Minnesota.”Additional announcements will provide details on the site, master plan, USA Pavilion, international participation, tourism platform, development program and opportunities for Minnesota businesses and communities.ABOUT EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USAExpo 2031 Minnesota USA is the nonprofit corporation federally approved to host the first A1 International Horticultural Exposition in United States history. Planned for May through October 2031 in Minnesota, Expo 2031 is being developed as both a six-month international exposition and a catalyst for long-term horticultural, educational, economic and community legacy.MEDIA CONTACTBecky Alper, Media Resources...+1 612.513.2107CITY OF LAKEVILLE CONTACTJustin Miller, City Administrator...+1 952 985.4403

Wendy Meadley

EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USA

+1 612-513-2107

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EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USA SECURES LEGACY SITE AND SELECTS LAKEVILLE AS PROPOSED HOST CITY News Provided By EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA, USA September 22, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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