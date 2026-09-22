One Ounce Dental Wins Dentist Of The Year In Chino

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CHINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHINO, CALIF. - September 22, 2026 - One Ounce Dental, a general and cosmetic dental practice, has been named winner of the Dentist of the Year award for Chino by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award honors the practice's preventive, patient-centered approach to dental care. The recognition reflects One Ounce Dental's consistent 5.0-star rating across 86 verified patient reviews.

The practice was founded by Dr. Yiyang Ian Zou, an alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, one of the most prestigious dental schools in the nation. Inspired by Benjamin Franklin's timeless adage, "An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Dr. Zou built the clinic on the belief that conservative, proactive care prevents the need for extensive, costly interventions later.

As a second-generation practitioner raised by an oral surgeon and a general dentist, Dr. Zou experienced the value of early prevention firsthand-having never had a cavity. His clinical philosophy was further shaped while practicing in California's High Desert, where he saw how limited access and delayed care routinely turned treatable dental issues into emergencies. At One Ounce Dental, treatment plans are determined strictly by clinical diagnosis rather than production targets.

One Ounce Dental pairs diagnostic precision with elevated patient comfort. Treatment suites feature ergonomic A-dec dental chairs, soft ambient lighting, ceiling-mounted entertainment displays, and complimentary refreshments. The facility is equipped with advanced clinical technology, including:

- DEXIS 3D CBCT Imaging for low-radiation, high-resolution diagnostic scans

- iTero Lumina Intraoral Scanners for comfortable, impression-free restorative and orthodontic workflow

- Acteon Ultrasonic Piezo Technology for gentle, highly targeted periodontal cleanings

- KaVo and NSK Electric Handpieces engineered for low noise, minimal vibration, and smooth tooth preparation

- Brasseler precision instruments and burs to ensure micro-accurate restorative margins and better longevity of restorations

One Ounce Dental offers comprehensive care for patients of all ages, including routine cleanings, periodontal therapy, restorative fillings, crowns, dental implants, Invisalign clear aligners, cosmetic veneers, and same-day emergency treatment. To accommodate the diverse Chino community, the practice provides unhurried consultations, transparent pricing, and care delivered by a multilingual team fluent in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

The Dentist of the Year award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify providers with a proven record of trust.

One Ounce Dental continues to serve patients throughout Chino, offering unhurried consultations and transparent pricing across preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental care.

About One Ounce Dental

One Ounce Dental is a modern general, cosmetic, and restorative dental practice located in Chino, California. Founded by Dr. Yiyang Ian Zou, the office focuses on preventive, patient-centered, technology-driven care delivered in a relaxing, luxurious spa-like environment. The practice serves patients in English, Spanish, and Mandarin with an emphasis on conservative, transparent treatment planning.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit oneouncedental or call (909) 283-3130.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Yiyang Zou

One Ounce Dental

+1 909-283-3130

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