MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gordon McKernan partners with EBRSO and LA Passenger Safety Task Force for second annual free child safety seat inspection event on Sept. 26 in Baton Rouge.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is partnering with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force for the second annual free child safety seat inspection event in recognition of National Seat Check Saturday.The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, located at 5656 Hilton Ave. in Baton Rouge.Certified technicians will provide free child safety seat inspections and hands-on assistance to help parents and caregivers properly install their child's seat. Families can stop by during the event to have their seats checked and learn how to use them correctly.The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission estimates that three out of four child restraints in Louisiana are used incorrectly, making proper installation an important step in keeping children safe on the road.The event will also offer a limited number of child safety seats to Louisiana families who registered in advance.“Keeping children safe starts before you ever pull out of the driveway,” said Gordon McKernan.“We're proud to partner with the Sheriff's Office and the Passenger Safety Task Force again this year to help families make sure their children travel safely.”Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Metairie, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Emily Gaffney

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys

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Gordon McKernan, EBRSO and LA Passenger Safety Task Force to Host Second Annual Free Child Safety Seat Inspection Event News Provided By Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys September 22, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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