Alma North America Unveils Its Most Ambitious Alma Academy, Bringing Clinical Rigor, Pop Culture And Connection Together

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alma announced the faculty, programming and entertainment lineup for Alma Academy 2026, taking place October 15–18 at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa.

- Spencer Detter, President, Alma North AmericaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing together physicians and aesthetic practitioners, beauty executives, directors, editors and industry leaders, Alma Academy 2026 marks an evolution of Alma North America's flagship educational event into a more modern, connected and experience-driven platform. Across four days, clinical rigor, advanced education, business strategy, cultural influence and community will converge through expert-led education, peer-to-peer dialogue, interactive experiences, technology demonstrations and two signature evening experiences.“Alma Academy brings together an extraordinary community of physicians and aesthetic practitioners, many of whom have grown alongside Alma North America for years,” said Spencer Detter, President, Alma North America.“Their expertise, commitment to education and longstanding partnership are what continue to make this experience so meaningful.”“Every year, physicians and aesthetic practitioners choose to invest several days with us, and we want every one of those days to feel worthy of that investment,” said Sheldon Larson, Vice President, Marketing at Alma North America.“This year, we're taking Alma Academy beyond the traditional aesthetics echo chamber and opening the experience to the people and perspectives shaping beauty, media, social platforms and culture. From the clinical leaders advancing our industry to the editors, cultural voices and personalities taking our stages, every part of the experience has been intentionally brought together with one purpose: to create something people can only experience at Alma Academy. That is the standard we're setting for what Alma Academy can be, and we're only getting started.”At the center of Alma Academy is a multidisciplinary faculty of HCPs representing a range of specialties and perspectives. AAF 2026 Faculty includes Dr. Tess Mauricio; Dr. Howard Sobel; Dr. Lady Dy; Dr. Todd Hobgood; Dr. Richard Eller; Dr. Jeffrey J. Hsu; Dr. Carolyn DeLucia; Dr. Francisco Cardona; Dr. Bumjun Ko; Dr. Pina Panchal; Dr. Lyndsay Shipp; Dr. Rishi Chopra; Dr. Christina Pantazopoulos; Dr. Sage Wheeler; Jamie Sherrill, RN; Kimberlee Smith, FNP-C; Andrea Hunter, RN, FNP-C; Christie Kidd, PA-C; Wilhene Zwanepoel; Joanna Vargas, LE; and Erin Larson, ACLS, LE.Building on that clinical foundation, Alma Academy 2026 introduces expanded programming spanning clinical best practices, aesthetic insights, emerging technologies, individualized treatment planning, interactive experience stations, digital marketing, patient acquisition, business strategy and practice development. Bringing an international perspective to the program, South Korea's Dr. Bumjun Ko will explore the K-Beauty philosophy and treatment techniques shaping aesthetic trends worldwide. His session will include a closer look at TitaniumLift, a treatment originating in South Korea and gaining momentum across North America, followed by a live product demonstration.The program is designed to connect clinical expertise with the broader forces influencing how today's practices operate, communicate, grow and build trust with patients. New voices from beauty, media and digital culture will further expand the conversation, including Jenna Rosenstein, Beauty Director, Harper's BAZAAR; Hannah Baxter, Beauty Director at Marie Claire; Kate Sandoval Box, Beauty Director at Oprah Daily; Kathleen Hou, Beauty Director; Marisa Petrarca, Features Editor at NEWBEAUTY; Elise Tabin, Beauty Editor; and Ann Krisha Buenaobra, Fmr. Partnerships Manager & Growth Strategist, Beauty & Lifestyle Content at TikTok. The program will also feature“The Beauty Forecast: What's Now, What's Next,” a keynote interview with Gloss Angeles co-hosts Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan exploring the trends, digital behaviors and cultural moments shaping beauty and aesthetics.Together, these perspectives will broaden the conversation around the evolving relationship between aesthetics, consumer behavior, media, social influence and culture. The experience extends beyond daytime programming with two (2) distinctly different evening experiences designed around recognition, entertainment and connection Friday, October 16, The Almies Awards Gala will bring guests together for a black-tie celebration recognizing the people and practices that help make Alma North America what it is today. Two-time Emmy Award-winning host, actor and producer Mario Lopez will host the awards, with Brandi Cyrus, DJ and media personality, bringing her signature energy to the DJ booth as the celebration continues.On Saturday, October 17, Alma Academy shifts into Alma Y2K Live, an immersive celebration inspired by the music, fashion and culture of the early 2000s. MIMS, Baby Bash, GRAMMY-nominated duo Ying Yang Twins and five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Fat Joe will perform live, bringing some of the era's most recognizable hip-hop and pop-crossover music to the stage for a high-energy and highly differentiated experience.From clinical education and business intelligence to media, culture, entertainment and community, Alma Academy 2026 reflects a broader vision for how Alma North America is elevating immersive experiences. By bringing these worlds together in one environment, Alma is creating new opportunities for HCPs to discover ideas, exchange perspectives and build meaningful connections that last well beyond the event. Alma Academy 2026 will take place October 15–18, 2026, at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. Registration is available exclusively to the Alma North America network across the United States and Canada.About AlmaAlma is a global leader in medical aesthetic solutions with more than 25 years of innovation. The company empowers physicians and aesthetic practitioners to deliver safe, effective and transformative treatments through clinically proven solutions spanning energy-based technologies, skin analysis and advanced skincare. Alma's portfolio combines clinical performance, technology and continued innovation to support practitioners and the patients they serve.

Jill Eisenstadt Chayet

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Alma North America Unveils its Most Ambitious Alma Academy, Bringing Clinical Rigor, Pop Culture and Connection Together News Provided By BLUPRINT September 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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