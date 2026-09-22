Autoland Jacksonville Reports Record Off‐Lease EV Suvs: Lower Prices, More Choice For Florida Shoppers

Time to go electric in Jacksonville

Autoland Jacksonville is expanding its EV and hybrid stock as off-lease EVs hit lots in 2026, offering Florida shoppers affordable late-model electric SUVs.

- Andre Zaharchenya, the dealership's general manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Autoland Jacksonville used car dealer center announced a major expansion of its electric and hybrid SUV inventory, positioning the dealership as North Florida's go‐to source for affordable, late‐model EVs arriving through the 2026 off‐lease surge. With more than 300,000 EV leases maturing across the U.S. this year - up more than 200% from 2025 - dealer lots nationwide are seeing an influx of 2-4‐year‐old electric SUVs and crossovers at attractive prices.

2026 has seen a historic surge in off-lease, specifically for electric vehicles. Three years ago, automakers in the US made aggressive pushes to lease out their first- and second-generation long-range EV SUVs to accelerate adoption. As these lease contracts reach their maturity date this year, a vast inventory of reliable, high-tech, and well-maintained electric SUVs is suddenly available to the Florida secondary market.

Autoland Jax experts see the gap between new‐model pricing and well‐kept used EV/hybrid SUVs narrowing, making this a standout moment for Florida shoppers who want electric capability without paying top dollar.

According to Autoland's internal analytics, many mainstream gasoline SUVs have posted modest price dips early this year. In contrast, popular EV and hybrid SUV models in Florida such as the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach‐E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, and Honda CR‐V Hybrid are holding value more firmly, driven by steady seasonal demand, lower fuel costs, and rising consumer confidence in electrified powertrains.

To match buyers' expectations, Autoland Jacksonville is expanding its selection of late‐model electric and hybrid cars, including high‐demand crossovers ideal for North Florida exploration. By focusing on these eco-friendly models, Autoland Jax offers a sustainable alternative that avoids the high depreciation and extra fuel costs often seen with new gasoline vehicle purchases.

“Fall 2026 is one of the smartest times we've seen in years for Jacksonville drivers to go electric,” said Andre Zaharchenya, General Manager at Autoland Jacksonville.“We are seeing the highest-quality, most technologically advanced EVs ever to hit the used market all at once. And electric car values in Jacksonville have stabilized, allowing us to offer these family-ready vehicles at highly competitive prices.”

The dealership is pairing this inventory with:

- Charging education: One‐on‐one walkthroughs of home‐charging setup, public‐charging apps, and route planning for regional trips.

- Battery confidence: Clear explanations of remaining factory battery warranties and optional extended coverage on eligible models.

- Trade‐in bonuses: Advantageous trade-in offers for most makes and models, helping Jacksonville shoppers lower their monthly payment when switching to an EV or hybrid.

Autoland Jax dealership advises looking beyond headline range figures to ensure the vehicle works as a practical daily driver. Test home‐charging setup with a standard 120V outlet or an available 240V install, evaluate cargo space with rear seats up and down for everyday use, and confirm cabin comfort across hot Florida afternoons and cooler nights - these steps can significantly boost long‐term satisfaction.

The expanded EV and hybrid SUV selection is available now at the Autoland dealership in Jacksonville, Florida, giving drivers a timely opportunity to explore electrified vehicles while the off‐lease wave peaks. Whether customers are looking for a compact electric crossover, a family‐friendly hybrid SUV, or a premium tech‐loaded EV, Autoland is ready to help them drive into fall with confidence and savings.

About Autoland Jacksonville

Since 2019, Autoland Jacksonville has built a reputation for transparent, no‐pressure sales, instant trade‐ins, and flexible financing through 20+ trusted lenders, backed by BBB accreditation and a 4.7‐star customer rating. Now named a 2026 Top Digital Dealer by CarGurus, the dealership combines award‐winning online tools with in‐person expertise to make car buying faster, clearer, and more convenient for North Florida families.

Autoland Jacksonville's inventory spans roughly 300 pre‐owned vehicles - cars, trucks, and SUVs - covering everything from budget‐friendly daily drivers to premium luxury models to conquer Florida roads.

Andre Zaharchenya

Autoland Jax Corp

+1 904-209-9584

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Autoland Jacksonville Reports Record Off‐Lease EV SUVs: Lower Prices, More Choice for Florida Shoppers News Provided By Open Word Media September 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Environment, Insurance Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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