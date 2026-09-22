Awakened Grainstm Announces Patented Process For Whole Grains That Delivers Superior Nutrition, Protein And Flavor

Offers 'Clean Label' results with up to 40x more fiber, 30% more protein, and 85% less starch

- Dr. Mike GirouxSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seattle-based Awakened GrainsTM has introduced a revolutionary all-natural process for carefully controlled germination and starch conversion. This patented process transforms whole grains into baking flour that provides better flavor, nutrition and performance than has ever been achieved from whole grains. The company aims to help food manufacturers create better-tasting whole grain products - including bread, pastries, snacks, breakfast cereals, pancake mixes, pizza crusts, and pasta -without compromising the taste or texture consumers expect.Research on baking flour demonstrates that the flour made from the Awakened Grains process delivers up to 30% more protein, 40 times more fiber, 75% fewer net carbs, and 30% fewer calories. Additional benefits include requiring 20-25% less added sugar while achieving the same level of sweetness.“Awakened Grains exists to help consumers enjoy the bread, cookies, cakes, donuts, pastries, pasta and pancakes they crave while getting more of the whole grain nutrition they need,” said David Naccarato, COO, Inventor and Founding Partner of Awakened Grains.“Parents and schools no longer have to choose between foods kids will eat and foods that support better nutrition. Our patented process improves grains and legumes by removing natural digestive blockers, making more nutrients metabolically available and creating products that are both comfortable to digest and enjoyable to eat.”The company began with a simple goal: make whole grain products more satisfying, nutritious and delicious with a completely clean label. Its patent covers cereal and non-cereal grains, ancient grains, legumes, pulses and seeds, enabling broad applications that improve flavor, nutrition and quality without additional fortification. Grains and legumes processed the Awakened Grains way become a logical choice for health-conscious consumers and manufacturers seeking naturally better ingredients.Demand for nutrition without sacrificing taste continues to grow, especially among people seeking higher protein, more fiber and less sugar. That need is particularly relevant for GLP-1 users and healthy lifestyle consumers who want clean-label foods with familiar flavors, textures and aromas. Awakened Grains addresses this longstanding baking-industry challenge with a natural process that improves nutritional value and palatability.Two applications for Awakened Grains processing technology are currently in the pipeline. Imperial Flour is now available for licensing to baked goods companies, blenders and dry ingredient companies. Shortly, the company will introduce Power Flour, designed to deliver 3.5 times the protein, 40 times the fiber and 80% less starch than standard bread flour, along with naturally sweet whole grain cereal applications that require no added sugars.“Controlled sprouting impacts grains by releasing access to a myriad of dietary benefits,” said Dr. Mike Giroux, Plant Sciences Consultant.“Historically, we've not been able to deliver great taste and texture with sprouted grains. But Awakened Grains' patented germination process allows the natural fiber, high protein and lower sugars, as well as other macro-and micronutrients, to shine in a highly palatable flour. In fact, in our small test study, most consumers preferred products made from this flour over normal whole wheat flour. The Awakened Grains process is a breakthrough that supports the nutrition we want to deliver and the clean label endeavors of our industry.”About Awakened GrainsAwakened Grains is a Seattle-based grain technology company dedicated to rethinking how whole grains are used in baking and other food applications. Through a patented natural germination and conversion process, Awakened Grains transforms whole grains and legumes into clean-label baking flour and other ingredients that offer enhanced nutrition, natural sweetness and the performance manufacturers need to create foods consumers already know and love. More information is available at .###

Ann Revell

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Awakened GrainsTM Announces Patented Process for Whole Grains that Delivers Superior Nutrition, Protein and Flavor News Provided By Ann Revell September 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Science



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