K'taka Legislature Seeks Changes To Kasturirangan Report, Govt To Form Panel

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Legislature on Tuesday unanimously resolved to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired judge to examine shortcomings in the Kasturirangan report and suggest modifications. It also decided to send an all-party delegation to the Centre to press for changes to the proposed Eco-Sensitive Area (ESA) notification.

Replying to the debate in both the Legislative Assembly and Council, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the state would seek one year from the Centre to conduct a detailed village-wise and survey-number-wise physical survey before suggesting modifications. Both Houses approved the Chief Minister's proposed resolutions.

Shivakumar said the committee would include officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, representatives from the farmers, industry, and business sectors, forest and environmental experts, and specialists from academic institutions. It would conduct physical surveys and recommend scientific demarcation of eco-sensitive areas, forests, agricultural and horticultural land, and residential areas. Committees would also be formed at the gram panchayat level.

“The seventh draft ESA notification issued by the Centre on July 27, 2026, cannot be accepted in its present form,” Shivakumar said.

According to him, the notification identifies 20,668 sq km covering 1,449 villages across 10 districts of Karnataka as eco-sensitive. He alleged that the notification was based on satellite imagery rather than a joint physical or survey-number-based assessment.

He said forests and agricultural or horticultural areas could appear similarly green in satellite images, leading to confusion. Declaring an entire village as eco-sensitive merely because 20 per cent of it falls under forest cover would not be scientifically appropriate, he argued.

Such classification could create difficulties for house construction, property inheritance, agriculture, plantations, roads, schools, hospitals, drinking water pipelines and other basic infrastructure. Shivakumar said a physical survey should map houses, schools, horticultural areas, drinking water facilities and electricity infrastructure. Buffer zones could be created within forest areas, with guidelines to facilitate housing for low-income families.

The state would request one year to complete the survey, prepare maps and suggest modifications, while urging the Centre not to finalise the draft notification until it holds detailed discussions. Shivakumar said there was consensus on taking an all-party delegation to meet the Prime Minister and Union ministers. He also suggested appointing a senior Supreme Court lawyer to represent Karnataka's position.

He appealed to MPs to set aside political differences and raise the state's concerns jointly.“Voters are our masters. Let us do politics when it is time for politics. Now, farmers and ordinary people must survive,” he said.

Shivakumar said Karnataka had been raising objections to ESA drafts since 2004 and had communicated its Cabinet's position to the Centre in 2021, 2022 and 2024. The state had already rejected six draft notifications. He said he had personally met tribal communities and families and heard their concerns regarding the seventh draft. He referred to protests in Balehonnur, Shivamogga and Sakleshpur, where thousands participated.

Farmers and their representatives had studied the report and submitted representations. The government would ensure that farmers who had cultivated land near forests for generations were not adversely affected. Shivakumar said protecting the Western Ghats, biodiversity, river sources and wildlife, including black panthers and elephants, remained the government's commitment.

“The forest must be protected, and the farmers must also survive,” he said, adding that the government would not support displacement or harassment of farmers, horticulturists, tribal communities and local families.

He said sanctioned areas should not be included and people should not be evicted without rehabilitation. Cases relating to Bagair Hukum land, the Forest Rights Act, deemed forests, land grants, appeals and matters pending before courts should be examined before any action is taken.

The Chief Minister said fresh encroachments in forest areas would be stopped. People living along forest boundaries who possess firearms have been asked to surrender them at police stations by November 1. Police would return licensed firearms after verification, while taking action against those holding them illegally.

He also said measures would be taken to prevent illegal hunting and curb unlawful practices. Modern technology, cameras and systems to monitor elephant movement were being used for wildlife conservation and to prevent human-wildlife conflict.

Shivakumar reiterated that the government would work without political considerations while representing the concerns of people and farmers affected by the Kasturirangan report.