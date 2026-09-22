MP HC Allows Sagar Liquor Tragedy Concerns Before Judicial Panel

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday disposed of a PIL seeking a probe into the Sagar spurious liquor deaths, observing that the state government had already initiated a judicial inquiry and taken action against those allegedly responsible.

A division bench of Chief Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain said the petitioner could appear before the commission, headed by a retired High Court judge, and raise concerns about the incident and the measures needed to prevent its recurrence.

The court said it was satisfied with the steps taken by the state and was therefore not inclined to proceed further with the petition. The PIL had sought an examination of the circumstances surrounding the deaths and alleged lapses in the regulatory mechanism for checking illicit and spurious liquor.

During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel referred to media reports claiming that 39 people had died, while the state told the court the number of deaths was 20. The state informed the bench that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had visited the affected area and that a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired High Court judge was constituted soon after the incident.

It also submitted that compensation had been paid to the families of those who died and to people who fell ill and were undergoing treatment. The government further informed the court that a notification issued on September 12 gave the commission three months to submit its report.

The petitioner argued that several aspects of the incident required investigation, including alleged failures in monitoring the manufacture, distribution and sale of liquor. The court observed that such concerns could be brought before the judicial commission and permitted the petitioner to make submissions before it.

The tragedy occurred in early September in the Banda and Shahgarh areas of Sagar district after several people allegedly consumed spurious liquor and developed serious health complications. Several affected people were admitted to hospitals, and the incident triggered a major crackdown by police and excise authorities.

According to submissions before the court, FIRs were registered against 33 people in two police stations, and around 19 accused were arrested. The petition also referred to complaints allegedly received in August about counterfeit liquor being sold under the brand names“Bombay” and“Sagar Gold”, and questioned the inspection, sampling and verification process.

It further raised the need for a broader review of the regulatory and enforcement mechanism governing the manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of liquor.

The High Court disposed of the PIL after noting the judicial commission and other steps already initiated by the state, while allowing the petitioner to place his concerns before the panel.