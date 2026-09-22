Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar & Others At Rani Mukerji's Mother's Last Rites

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75. Many of Rani's close friends from the industry attended her mother's last rites, which took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived with wife Gauri Khan to pay his last respect amid heavy security.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also attended Krishna Mukerji's last rites. Actress Alia Bhatt was also captured by the shutterbugs as she arrived to offer her condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Anil Kapoor was also spotted by the paparazzi arriving for the funeral, along with many other prominent names from the fraternity.

Earlier today, the family shared a statement confirming the unfortunate news of Krishna Mukerji's demise. Requesting privacy from the media during this challenging time, they wrote,“With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon. The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, was a playback singer. She was best known for lending her voice to the track 'Idd Ke Din Gale Mil Le Raja' from the 1982 film 'Teesri Aankh'.

Krishna Mukerji was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerji, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios, Mumbai. Ram Mukerji is remembered for the movies 'Hum Hindustani (1960)', and Leader (1964), along with others.

The couple has two children, Rani Mukerji and filmmaker-producer Raja Mukherjee.

Krishna Mukerji is believed to have had a constant and strong presence in her daughter's life. Rani had spoken about her close bond with her mother on public platforms on multiple occasions.

She once revealed that it was her mother who encouraged her to join films.