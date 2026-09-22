IIT-B Student's Suicide: Parents Seek Immediate Arrest Of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Parents of the deceased IIT Bombay student, on Tuesday, demanded the immediate arrest of his professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was earlier sacked from his post as Dean, Students Welfare at the institute.

The second-year student, Sahil Wakode, was found dead on the IIT Powai campus last week. This reportedly happened after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination by the authorities. His death a few hours after that incident triggered protests by students on the institute's Powai campus.

Speaking to reporters, the student's father Ravindra Wakode said: "Investigation into the case is underway, but the police should arrest Suryanarayana Doolla at the earliest. This is my appeal."

Showing a copy of the FIR, he said: "Appropriate sections have been added; the investigation will take place accordingly."

Further, Wakode reiterated his previous allegation that his son was subjected to caste-based abuse and discrimination.

"He was tortured; this is not suicide. He was an extremely bright student; clearing the JEE Advanced exam is not easy. Some people may say that he cheated in that exam too...such baseless allegations are being put across to divert attention from the real matter," he said.

Claiming his son had said he was being harassed, the father said, "It was my biggest mistake to ask my son to adjust to the situation at the IIT, for a bright future ahead of him."

Sahil's mother, Sonali Wakode, echoed, saying: "It was our mistake that we gave him moral support when we had gone to meet him at his hostel...had we taken away our son that day, when he had shared that he was being subjected to torture, he would have been alive today."

However, the mother said they have faith in the judiciary to deliver justice.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statements of Sahil's parents on Tuesday.

An official statement said that Sahil possessed an iPhone which is currently locked. Investigators are seeking technical assistance to unlock it. Officials said they can obtain further details, such as his ChatGPT history, only after accessing the device to verify the claims.

IIT Powai campus has an SC/ST Cell and a Student Counselling Centre where students can report any issues or difficulties they face.

The police said they intend to write to both departments to ask whether Sahil ever lodged a complaint or sought counselling there in the past.