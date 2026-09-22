Telangana's Anti-Narcotics Efforts Earn National Recognition

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana's efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse have received national recognition, with the State's Narcotics Bureau and Eagle Force securing over 80% marks on seven parameters prescribed by the Union Government for assessing the performance of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs).

The Telangana Eagle Force Director Sandeep Sandilya received the national-level award on behalf of Telangana Police from Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the third National Conference of Anti-Narcotics Task Force Heads, held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The two-day conference (Sep 22-23) under the aegis of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has brought together senior officers from across the country to discuss coordinated strategies to combat drug trafficking, strengthen inter-agency cooperation and enhance the country's anti-narcotics framework.

The performance of the State ANTFs was assessed on seven key parameters - intelligence operations; control of precursors and synthetic drugs; prosecution; demand and harm reduction; coordination and capacity building; research and analysis; and administration and logistics.

According to a statement from the office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Telangana scored more than 80% in the assessment. As part of strengthening prosecution, the State has established dedicated support mechanisms covering legal scrutiny, judicial analysis, witness protection and prosecution support.

DGP C.V. Anand had been regularly reviewing the functioning of the Eagle Force and directing district Superintendents of Police and unit officers to accord priority to combating drug trafficking and substance abuse.

During his district visits and review meetings, the DGP emphasised intelligence gathering, investigation of narcotics cases, action against drug networks and effective prosecution.

The coordinated efforts of the Eagle Force and district police units contributed to the State's performance in the national assessment.

The DGP congratulated Eagle Force Director Sandeep Shandilya and the officers and personnel for their efforts in securing the national recognition.

Anand said that protecting future generations from the impact of drugs remained a key objective of the Telangana Government and the Police Department.

He stressed the need for sustained and coordinated efforts to prevent the spread of narcotic substances, particularly among young people, and said the Police Department would continue to strengthen its enforcement and preventive mechanisms.

The DGP appreciated the coordinated efforts of the Eagle Force, district police units and other departments in meeting the parameters laid down by the Union Government.

With this, Telangana Police has reached first place in police two top priority areas - cyber crime performance and the anti-narcotics performance. Telangana police is now trying to improve ranking in other areas where police have fallen behind like implementation of national criminal laws / ICJS, CCTNS through a special drive and focus, said the DGP.