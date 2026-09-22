K'taka Govt Examines Demand To Raise Nandini Milk Prices By Rs 8-10

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 22 (IANS) The Karnataka government is considering a demand from cooperative milk producers' federations to increase the procurement and selling price of Nandini milk by Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has directed officials to submit comprehensive data on milk production costs and prices in neighbouring states.

A delegation of cooperative milk producers' federations met Shivakumar at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday and submitted a representation seeking the price revision.

During the meeting, Shivakumar asked officials to provide detailed information on the increase in cattle feed prices over the past decade, the cost of producing one litre of milk, and the quantity of milk farmers sell outside cooperative federations. He also sought details on procurement volumes and prevailing prices in neighbouring states.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural Milk Producers' Cooperative Unions (BAMUL) president D.K. Suresh, Shivakumar's younger brother, spoke for the delegation.

He said the cost of milk production had risen significantly due to higher expenses on cattle feed, fodder, medicines and other inputs. Dairy farmers were facing difficulties amid drought conditions, which had reduced agricultural income and fodder availability.

“Various cooperative organisations and private dairies in different states are continuously increasing the prices of milk and milk products. In the interest of consumers, we have not increased milk prices for the last one-and-a-half years,” Suresh said.

He added that private dairy companies were attempting to procure larger quantities of milk, creating competition for cooperative federations in Karnataka.

Suresh said Karnataka's cooperative federations currently procure toned milk at Rs 35 per litre. In comparison, the procurement price is Rs 41.50 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 41.80 in Kerala, Rs 41 in Maharashtra and Rs 42.24 in Tamil Nadu. He also claimed Karnataka's maximum retail price for milk was at least Rs 12 per litre lower than in neighbouring states.

The delegation sought an increase of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre in both procurement and selling prices, citing rising production costs and the need to provide better returns to farmers.

The Chief Minister's directive to officials indicates the government will examine the demand based on production costs, procurement volumes, market conditions, and comparative prices in neighbouring states before deciding.