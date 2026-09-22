Nigerian Woman Arrested In Indore With Drugs Worth Rs 1.19 Crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a woman Nigerian national and seized 1.426 kg of narcotic and psychotropic substances, including amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and hydroponic weed, worth around Rs 1.19 crore in Indore, according to an official release.

The action was initiated based on an intel that a female passenger travelling by bus from Indore to Pune was carrying narcotic and psychotropic substances in her baggage. Acting on the input, DRI officers identified and intercepted the foreign national at a bus travel agency near an HP petrol pump in Vijay Udyog Nagar, Teen Imli Chauraha in the city on Monday, September 21.

During a thorough examination of her navy-blue duffle bag, the team recovered multiple polythene bags containing a white crystalline substance and several coloured tablets. Later on, the substances were tested using a field drug detection kit and were found to be amphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and cannabis, according to the DRI.

The seized contraband included 1,120 grams of amphetamine in powder/crystalline form, 296 grams of amphetamine/MDMA (ecstasy) in tablet form and 10 grams of hydroponic weed (ganja), having a grey market value of around Rs 1.19 crore. The team subsequently arrested the Nigerian national under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Recent Drug Busts in the District

Earlier this month, the DRI arrested a drug trafficker and seized 2.067 kg of amphetamine, valued at around Rs 1.6 crore, in the district. The accused was travelling by bus from Delhi to Indore carrying narcotics in his baggage. Acting on an intel, the DRI officers identified and intercepted the suspected person at the Indore-Dewas Toll Plaza on the Indore-Dewas Bypass Road on September 9 and recovered the narcotics.

Last month as well, a Nigerian woman was arrested in Indore and around 58 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 29 lakh was recovered from her possession. The accused was identified as Emmanuel Joy, and she was nabbed by Chandan Nagar police in the district. She had travelled to Indore from Mumbai by bus.

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