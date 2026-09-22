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Azerbaijan Backs Georgia's Territorial Integrity, Rejects Tskhinvali Vote - MFA


2026-09-22 10:31:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirmed its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and did not recognize the so-called“presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia.

This was stated in a statement by the Azerbaijani MFA regarding the so-called“presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and does not recognize the so-called“Presidential elections” held in the Tskhinvali region of Georgia and their results," the statement reads.

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Trend News Agency

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