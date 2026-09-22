Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Is Investigating Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) For Potential Violations Of The Federal Securities Laws

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, is investigating Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ: BETR) (“Better Home” or the“Company”) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

On May 7, 2026, before the market opened, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, including guidance of Loan Volume of $1.575 to $1.725 billion for the second quarter of 2026, falling short of the Company's previously issued guidance of $1 billion in Monthly Loan Volume by the end of May 2026. During the earnings call held the same day, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Vishal Garg, stated that“conversion rates are down from where they were in Q1” and that“customers are not converting at nearly the same rate.” Garg further disclosed that, as a result, achievement of the Company's“$1 billion monthly funded volume target... looks like it's going to be deferred.” The investigation concerns whether Better Home and its officers and/or directors failed to disclose that the Company's conversion rates were already declining and that its $1 billion monthly loan volume target was unlikely to be achieved on the timeline previously represented to investors, and whether the Company had a reasonable basis for its prior guidance and public statements about its business and prospects.

Following this news, the price of Better Home stock fell $12.17 per share, or approximately 28.5%, from a close of $42.69 per share on May 6, 2026 to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, causing losses to shareholders.

“Our investigation concerns whether the company and its executives provided investors with accurate and complete information about the company,” said attorney Andrea Farah, Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. partner and head of the firm's securities practice.

If you suffered a loss in Better Home securities, and wish to participate, or learn more about your eligibility, contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (...) at (914) 733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (...) at (914) 733-7278.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has previously recovered billions of dollars on behalf of investors.

Contact

Lowey Dannenberg P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

Tel: (914) 733-7256

Email:...

SOURCE: Lowey Dannenberg