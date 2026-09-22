Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Growth Is Driven By AI Chips, Fab Expansion And Advanced Packaging Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SNS Insider estimated, the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 279.63 billion by 2035 as AI, 5G, automotive electronics and advanced semiconductor fabrication accelerate equipment demand

Austin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at USD 115.86 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 279.63 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 9.21% during 2026–2035. Demand is being driven by high-tech semiconductor chips for artificial intelligence (AI), fifth generation (5G) systems, automotive electronics, and data centers, increased investment in semiconductor manufacturing, government programs to increase local production, lithography, wafer processing, miniaturization, and 3D semiconductor technology.

The U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at approximately USD 28.74 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 66.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% during 2026–2035. Growth is being supported by investments made through CHIPS Act, domestic fab growth, rising demand for AI and High-Performance Computing, and technology developments, among others.









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Why this Market is Gaining Attention in 2026

Advanced AI Chips Are Raising Semiconductor Manufacturing Requirements

Opportunities in semiconductor equipment are becoming increasingly linked to the complexity of new technology chips themselves, rather than just the volume of wafers. AI accelerators, high performance computer chips, automotive semiconductors, and advanced communications chips need increasingly sophisticated lithography, deposition, etching, inspection and metrology.

Decreasing process nodes and increased transistor densities are increasing the demand for more sophisticated front-end manufacturing equipment. Increasing importance placed on yield and defect management is also boosting the importance of precision manufacturing and inspection equipment.

Fab Expansion is Creating a Parallel Opportunity for Equipment Suppliers

Investment from governments as well as semiconductor makers into new fabrication plants is rising in response to efforts by countries to boost their capabilities in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Consequently, the growth of fabrication capacities in Asia Pacific and North America is fueling the demand for wafer fabrication systems. More than 60% of all investments made in semiconductor manufacturing highlighted in the RD have been into advanced-node manufacturing.

Advanced Packaging and Smart Fabs Expand the Equipment Opportunity

There is also a lot of potential outsides of traditional wafer manufacturing. The growing adoption of 2.5D and 3D packaging as well as new packaging technologies is driving the need for state-of-the-art packaging equipment. Moreover, artificial intelligence-powered manufacturing and smart factories increase the efficiency of the processes and broaden the equipment market into other manufacturing fields.

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Commercial Findings from the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

By Process, Front-End Equipment Dominated and Packaging Equipment is the Fastest Growing: The market share for Front-End Equipment stood at around 58% in 2025 owing to its crucial importance in processes such as lithography, etching, and deposition among others. The fastest-growing process type segment from 2026 to 2035 is Packaging Equipment owing to the rising use of 2.5D and 3D integration, chip shrinking and demand for high performance computing semiconductors.

By Equipment Type, Lithography Equipment Dominated and Deposition Equipment is the Fastest Growing: Market Share for Lithography Equipment was at 32% in 2025 due to its vital importance in the creation of semiconductor wafer patterns along with the growing trend of using EUV lithography process for advanced node manufacturing. The growth in deposition equipment segment is fueled by high demand for thin film formation and growing utilization of CVD and ALD processes.

By Application, Semiconductor Fabrication Plants/Foundries Dominated and Testing & Inspection is the Fastest Growing: Semiconductor Fabrication Plants and Foundries accounted for a market share of about 55% in 2025 due to their status as the main users of the equipment used in manufacturing semiconductor. The Testing & Inspection segment is the fastest growing market segment due to the increased complexity of semiconductors and need for high precision.

By End User, Consumer Electronics Dominated and Automotive is the Fastest Growing: In 2025, Consumer Electronics had 38% share of the market due to a high demand for semiconductors within smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other electronic devices. Automotive is the fastest-growing segment of end-users as it has higher semiconductors' usage in electric vehicles, ADAS, infotainment, and autonomous driving systems.

Regional Fab Investment is Reshaping Semiconductor Equipment Demand: The Asia Pacific region captured 65% of the total Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market, thanks to the existence of numerous semiconductor fabrication plants in countries like China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. North America had an approximate market share of 22%, boosted by investments in chip factories within the region, CHIPS Act and growing demand for advanced semiconductors.

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Who Should be Watching the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market?

The market is increasingly relevant across the broader semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, including:

Semiconductor foundries → integrated device manufacturers → lithography equipment suppliers → deposition and etching companies → packaging equipment manufacturers → testing and inspection providers → automotive semiconductor companies → consumer electronics manufacturers → semiconductor fab developers

The opportunities for equipment makers serving the semiconductor industry go beyond traditional wafer processing equipment. Competitiveness is defined by the precision of process technology, advanced node capability, automation, yield enhancement, advanced packaging capability, metrology capabilities, and integration of equipment into advanced automation-based semiconductor manufacturing facilities.

Advanced Lithography and Next-Generation Process Equipment Shape the 2026 Market

As chipmakers transition toward smaller process nodes and more complex semiconductor architectures, equipment companies are expanding advanced lithography, deposition and etching capabilities.



In 2025, Tokyo Electron Limited expanded its advanced deposition and etching solutions portfolio to support 2 nm and below semiconductor nodes, improving precision, yield and manufacturing efficiency. In 2025, ASML introduced next-generation High-NA EUV lithography systems designed to improve resolution and enable further semiconductor miniaturization for advanced computing and AI applications.

Market Challenge: Expanding Advanced Semiconductor Production Without Increasing Capital and Manufacturing Complexity

The machinery required for semiconductor fabrication needs high investments, whereas the creation of an advanced fabrication plant may need billions of dollars. The high investment cost is a deterrent for any new firm wishing to enter the market, and also makes the semiconductor manufacturers highly vulnerable to losses from increased production.

Manufacturing difficulty is another problem because of the increasing need for precision of the machines used and the increasing complexity of production technology. Thus, the machine producers have to focus on process precision, machine efficiency, yield enhancement and automation among others.

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Key Competitors in the Market

Companies covered in the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market research include Tokyo Electron Limited, ASML, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, EV Group, Advanced Dicing Technologies, Evatec, Nikon Corporation, FormFactor, Lam Research Corporation, KLA Corporation, Advantest, Plasma-Therm, Nordson, QP Technologies, Modutek, Daifuku, and Canon.

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