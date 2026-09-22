Hithium Launches 4 Mwh Sodium-Ion Energy Storage System With New 785 Ah Cell

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) XIAMEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its“Powered Day in, Day out” launch event, HiTHIUM unveiled the ∞Power N4.0MWh, a 4 MWh sodium-ion battery energy storage system equipped with its new ∞Cell N785Ah cell. Designed for a 30-year service life, the solution is scheduled to enter full-scale production and delivery in 2027.









HiTHIUM said the ∞Cell N785Ah was developed through integrated innovation in materials and manufacturing processes. It uses a polyanionic chemistry based on an NFPP cathode, hard-carbon anode and customized electrolyte, together with ultra-thick electrodes and long-life structural components. Wide-format stacking makes the cell compatible with HiTHIUM's existing kAh-class lithium-ion manufacturing platform, supporting production scale-up. The cell is designed for 20,000 cycles at 70% state of health and supports storage durations from two to eight hours.









At system level, a stacked-cell architecture reduces station footprint by 30%, while PCS rated-power utilization is more than 20% higher than in HiTHIUM's previous-generation sodium-ion system. HiTHIUM also reports 24-hour comprehensive efficiency above 88%, with operating and standby auxiliary power consumption reduced by 30% and 50%, respectively.









The system is designed to align its operating life with a 30-year power-station cycle.“30 years means 10,950 days of validation-a long-term commitment to our customers,” said Dr. Aileen Wang, Director of HiTHIUM's Battery Research Institute.

The product advances support HiTHIUM's goal of accelerating sodium-ion industrialization. Dr. Nazar Yi, Chief Technology Officer of HiTHIUM, identified affordability and long-term resource availability as the two main requirements for large-scale deployment. HiTHIUM positions the new solution as part of an effort to treat electrochemical storage as long-life energy infrastructure and move levelized storage costs toward RMB 0.1 per kWh.

The company views sodium-ion as complementary to lithium-ion rather than a replacement. It will initially target utility-scale storage before expanding into commercial and industrial, residential and broader energy-access applications. HiTHIUM also launched the ∞Edge Pioneer Program to test cells and systems in extreme environments and disclose progress over the next three years.

About HiTHIUM

Founded in 2019, HiTHIUM specializes in integrated energy storage solutions centered on battery and system technologies. Its capabilities span R&D, manufacturing, delivery, operation and maintenance, with operations across more than 40 countries and regions.

HiTHIUM focuses on utility-scale, long-duration and grid-side energy storage. Its strategy combines purpose-built products for different storage durations with expanding global manufacturing, sales and service networks to strengthen localized delivery and lifecycle support.

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