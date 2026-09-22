Canada Could Add $5.4B To GDP By Processing More Of Its Crops At Home: EY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analysis finds redirecting just 10% of raw crop exports to domestic processing could support 34,000 Canadian jobs

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada could generate up to $5.4 billion in additional GDP and support approximately 34,000 full-time-equivalent jobs by redirecting just 10 per cent of its raw crop exports to value-added processing here at home, according to new EY analysis released today by Protein Industries Canada.

The findings come as the federal government has made domestic food processing a national priority through its National Food Security Strategy. The strategy calls for Canada to reduce its dependence on other countries by processing more of the food it grows and sets an explicit objective to increase domestic processing to strengthen self-sufficiency and drive economic growth.

Canada already has an extraordinary foundation to build from. Its food and agriculture sector contributed $149.2 billion to GDP in 2024 and supported 2.3 million jobs, while Canada remains a leading producer of major crops including wheat, canola and corn. But too often, Canadian crops leave the country before the higher-value processing and manufacturing takes place.

“Canada is already an agricultural powerhouse. We grow some of the best crops in the world and supply global markets. The next opportunity is to capture more of the value those crops create here at home,” said Tyler Groeneveld, Chief Executive Officer of Protein Industries Canada.“This is also the kind of opportunity that can bring regions of the country together. The agricultural strengths of the Prairies, combined with capital, technology, manufacturing and expertise from across Canada, can help build something of national importance.”

EY's economic modelling estimates that redirecting just 10% of Canada's raw crop exports to domestic value-added processing could generate:



Up to $5.4 billion in additional GDP retained in Canada;

$7.9 billion in additional Canadian food manufacturing output;

Approximately 34,000 full-time-equivalent jobs across processing, manufacturing, logistics and supply chains; and Up to $1.1 billion in government revenues.

The Market Forecast and Competitiveness Study also points to a substantial global opportunity. EY forecasts the global ingredient-processing market could grow from US$436 billion in 2025 to US$801.9 billion by 2040, with Canada's potential market reaching approximately US$42.1 billion.

The findings support Protein Industries Canada's Make It Here campaign, which calls for food and ingredient manufacturing and value-added agriculture to be treated as national economic priorities. The campaign is focused on practical steps to unlock more domestic processing, including capital and investment de-risking, processing infrastructure, regulatory modernization, program coordination and market access.

The Market Forecast and Competitiveness Study is available by contacting Protein Industries Canada.

About Protein Industries Canada

Protein Industries Canada is an industry-led organization focused on growing Canada's food production and value-added agriculture sector. We bring together companies, capital and partners to accelerate commercialization and scale domestic processing.

About Make It Here

Make It Here is Protein Industries Canada's national campaign calling on government to treat food and ingredient manufacturing as a national economic priority and help create the conditions to scale domestic processing capacity here at home.

CONTACT: Miranda Burski Protein Industries Canada 306-581-1340...