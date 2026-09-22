Wondermaker 3D Brings Industrial-Grade Multi-Material Printing To The Desktop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JINHUA, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WonderMaker 3D, an emerging 3D printing company, is bringing industrial-grade multi-material printing to the desktop. The company delivers reliable, budget-friendly 3D printers that make advanced fabrication accessible without compromising on complex manufacturing capabilities.

At the core of WonderMaker 3D's innovation is its proprietary tool-changing system featuring four independent toolheads. Historically, desktop systems have struggled with low efficiency and high material waste, often requiring frequent manual intervention and generating excessive purge materials. WonderMaker's architecture directly addresses these challenges by allowing different types or colors of filament to be assigned to independent toolheads and automatically switching to the required toolhead when needed. This optimized material usage facilitates a more efficient, continuous workflow, elevating the standard for everyday multi-color 3D printing.

To meet varying user demands, the WonderMaker 3D features three distinct models:

WonderMaker ZR: The entry-level model, offering a reliable and user-friendly experience for hobbyists and educators. Equipped with four independent toolheads and a 300 × 300 × 300 mm build volume, it combines an open-source system with robust all-metal construction and high-quality first-layer printing.









WonderMaker ZR Ultra: Designed for advanced creators and design studios, this model offers a 300 × 270 × 290 mm build volume and a printing speed of up to 600 mm/s, providing a larger build space and higher speed than comparable multi-color, multi-head printers.









WonderMaker ZR Ultra-S: Engineered as an affordable large 3D printer, this flagship targets professional engineers and small-batch production. It features a 300 × 270 × 290 mm build volume, a fully enclosed chamber with active heating up to 60°C, and built-in HEPA 13 filtration for greater material flexibility and printing stability. A built-in camera enables real-time monitoring.









Led by senior industry experts, WonderMaker 3D's R&D guarantees mature and stable solutions. Every system is fully CE, FCC, and RoHS certified to ensure safe, reliable performance across all operating environments.

To ensure out-of-the-box reliability, the company maintains strict quality control protocols. Every critical component undergoes rigorous functional testing, and all machines pass comprehensive pre-shipment inspections to guarantee stable print quality.

WonderMaker 3D backs its global user base with robust customer support, including a minimum one-year warranty with free parts replacement. An international after-sales team is available 24/7 via email, supplemented by video communication and lifetime online technical service.

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About WonderMaker 3D

Founded in 2024 in China, WonderMaker 3D develops 3D printers, software, and materials. Backed by a multidisciplinary R&D team and a 20,000-square-meter factory, the company delivers efficient, reliable, and affordable 3D printing solutions to users worldwide.

Media Contact

Company: Wondermaker 3D Co., Ltd.

Address: 3rd Floor, #6 Building, No. 89 Tangchuan Street, Tangya Town, Jindong District, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China

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