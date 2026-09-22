Surrogacy Market To Reach USD 78.68 Bn By 2031 Driven By IVF Advances And Rising Fertility Demand Mordor Intelligence
Surrogacy Market Key Growth Factors
Rising Infertility and Delayed Parenthood Strengthen Surrogacy Demand
Increasing infertility prevalence and delayed parenthood are supporting demand for assisted reproductive services, including surrogacy. Later family formation can increase the need for fertility interventions, while greater awareness of available reproductive options is expanding access to fertility centers and specialized providers. Employer-sponsored fertility benefits are also becoming an important consideration as organizations expand support for assisted reproductive treatments.
Advances in IVF and AI-Based Embryo Selection Support Treatment Adoption
IVF accounted for 66.12% of the surrogacy market in 2025, reflecting its central role in gestational surrogacy. Fertility providers are increasingly adopting technologies such as AI-assisted embryo selection, genetic testing, time-lapse imaging, and laboratory automation. These developments are supporting more data-driven treatment decisions and contributing to the expansion of IVF-enabled surrogacy services.
"As demand for assisted reproductive and surrogacy services evolves across global markets, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and factors influencing future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.
Fertility Tourism and Cross-Border Arrangements Expand Market Opportunities
Cross-border surrogacy continues to shape the global market as intended parents consider differences in treatment costs, availability, healthcare infrastructure, and legal frameworks. Mordor Intelligence projects cross-border arrangements to expand faster than domestic arrangements through 2031. However, changing parentage requirements and differences in national regulations continue to influence international patient flows and provider strategies.
Surrogacy Market Recent Industry Developments
June 2026 – UK fertility regulator published updated 2024 treatment statistics
The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) published its Fertility Treatment 2024: Trends and Figures report in June 2026. The report shows that IVF treatment in the UK has expanded substantially over the past three decades, while the number of surrogates receiving IVF treatment remained broadly stable at around 230–250 annually in recent years.
June 2026 – HFEA highlighted evidence considerations surrounding fertility treatment add-ons
On June 24, 2026, the HFEA published a statement concerning a new study examining evidence for fertility-treatment add-ons. The regulator reiterated requirements for clinics to provide patients with information about treatment add-ons, including their potential benefits, costs, and available evidence.
Surrogacy Market Segmentation Insights
By Type
Gestational Surrogacy
Traditional Surrogacy
By Compensation Model
Commercial Surrogacy
Altruistic Surrogacy
By Technology
Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
In-Vitro Fertilization
Classic / Standard IVF
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)
Other Technologies
By Intended Parent Type
Heterosexual Couples
Same-Sex Couples
Single Intended Parents
Others
By Service Provider
Fertility Centers
Hospitals
Surrogacy Agencies
Independent Consultants
By Arrangement Geography
Domestic Surrogacy
Cross-Border Surrogacy
By Geography
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Surrogacy Market Regional Insights
North America represents the largest regional market, accounting for 40.78% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established fertility infrastructure, a developed assisted-reproduction ecosystem, and expanding employer-sponsored fertility benefits. The United States remains an important destination for surrogacy services, while Canada operates under an altruistic framework.
Europe presents a diverse regulatory environment, with rules governing commercial and altruistic surrogacy varying considerably between countries. Changes affecting international parentage recognition and birth registration continue to influence cross-border arrangements and the movement of intended parents between countries.
Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 22.92% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by expanding fertility infrastructure, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, and evolving regulatory frameworks across countries including India, Thailand, China, Japan, and Australia.
The Surrogacy Market report is also available in the following languages:
Japanese:
French:
German:
Spanish:
Portuguese:
Surrogacy Market Competitive Landscape
The surrogacy market is moderately fragmented, with fertility centers, surrogacy agencies, hospitals, and specialized reproductive-health providers competing across different stages of the patient journey. Fertility centers benefit from integrated IVF capabilities, while specialized agencies increasingly use technology for surrogate matching, case management, and legal coordination. Market participants are also focusing on transparent pricing, screening processes, legal support, and cross-border patient services as regulatory requirements evolve.
Surrogacy Market Key Companies
. IVI RMA Global
. Virtus Health
. Bourn Hall Clinic
. Circle Surrogacy
. New Hope Fertility Center
. Ovation Fertility
. Nova IVI Fertility
. Create Fertility Centre
. CNY Fertility
. Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey
Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Surrogacy Market:
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In Vitro Fertilization Market Size
The In Vitro Fertilization Market is expected to grow from USD 30.90 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.28%, supported by rising infertility prevalence, advances in embryo selection, increasing adoption of laboratory automation, and growing fertility-clinic capacity.
Assisted Reproductive Technology Market
The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is projected to expand from USD 30.67 billion in 2026 to USD 43.22 billion by 2031, at a 7.10% CAGR, driven by rising infertility, technological innovation in reproductive medicine, increasing use of AI in embryo selection, and the expansion of fertility services.
Fertility Services Market
The Fertility Services Market is estimated at USD 39.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 63.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.70% during 2025–2030. Growth is supported by rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, expanding fertility clinic networks, and advances in AI-enabled embryo assessment and fertility care.
About Mordor Intelligence:
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