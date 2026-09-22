Surrogacy Market To Reach USD 78.68 Bn By 2031 Driven By IVF Advances And Rising Fertility Demand Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Surrogacy Market to register a CAGR of 22.19% during 2026–2031, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the surrogacy market size is estimated at USD 28.91 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 78.68 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 22.19% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The market is benefiting from rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, broader acceptance of diverse family structures, fertility tourism, and advances in in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence for embryo selection and preimplantation genetic testing is also influencing treatment pathways, while employer-funded fertility benefits are helping address some of the financial barriers associated with assisted reproduction. Regulatory changes across major fertility markets continue to influence domestic and cross-border surrogacy arrangements.Surrogacy Market Key Growth FactorsRising Infertility and Delayed Parenthood Strengthen Surrogacy DemandIncreasing infertility prevalence and delayed parenthood are supporting demand for assisted reproductive services, including surrogacy. Later family formation can increase the need for fertility interventions, while greater awareness of available reproductive options is expanding access to fertility centers and specialized providers. Employer-sponsored fertility benefits are also becoming an important consideration as organizations expand support for assisted reproductive treatments.Advances in IVF and AI-Based Embryo Selection Support Treatment AdoptionIVF accounted for 66.12% of the surrogacy market in 2025, reflecting its central role in gestational surrogacy. Fertility providers are increasingly adopting technologies such as AI-assisted embryo selection, genetic testing, time-lapse imaging, and laboratory automation. These developments are supporting more data-driven treatment decisions and contributing to the expansion of IVF-enabled surrogacy services."As demand for assisted reproductive and surrogacy services evolves across global markets, decision-makers benefit from research grounded in transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced market assessment. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured methodology designed to provide a dependable view of market developments, competitive activity, and factors influencing future demand," says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Fertility Tourism and Cross-Border Arrangements Expand Market OpportunitiesCross-border surrogacy continues to shape the global market as intended parents consider differences in treatment costs, availability, healthcare infrastructure, and legal frameworks. Mordor Intelligence projects cross-border arrangements to expand faster than domestic arrangements through 2031. However, changing parentage requirements and differences in national regulations continue to influence international patient flows and provider strategies.Surrogacy Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJune 2026 – UK fertility regulator published updated 2024 treatment statisticsThe Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) published its Fertility Treatment 2024: Trends and Figures report in June 2026. The report shows that IVF treatment in the UK has expanded substantially over the past three decades, while the number of surrogates receiving IVF treatment remained broadly stable at around 230–250 annually in recent years.June 2026 – HFEA highlighted evidence considerations surrounding fertility treatment add-onsOn June 24, 2026, the HFEA published a statement concerning a new study examining evidence for fertility-treatment add-ons. The regulator reiterated requirements for clinics to provide patients with information about treatment add-ons, including their potential benefits, costs, and available evidence.Surrogacy Market Segmentation InsightsBy TypeGestational SurrogacyTraditional SurrogacyBy Compensation ModelCommercial SurrogacyAltruistic SurrogacyBy TechnologyIntrauterine Insemination (IUI)In-Vitro FertilizationClassic / Standard IVFIntracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)Other TechnologiesBy Intended Parent TypeHeterosexual CouplesSame-Sex CouplesSingle Intended ParentsOthersBy Service ProviderFertility CentersHospitalsSurrogacy AgenciesIndependent ConsultantsBy Arrangement GeographyDomestic SurrogacyCross-Border SurrogacyBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaRest of Asia-PacificMiddle East and AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of Middle East and AfricaSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaSurrogacy Market Regional InsightsNorth America represents the largest regional market, accounting for 40.78% of global revenue in 2025. The region benefits from established fertility infrastructure, a developed assisted-reproduction ecosystem, and expanding employer-sponsored fertility benefits. The United States remains an important destination for surrogacy services, while Canada operates under an altruistic framework.Europe presents a diverse regulatory environment, with rules governing commercial and altruistic surrogacy varying considerably between countries. Changes affecting international parentage recognition and birth registration continue to influence cross-border arrangements and the movement of intended parents between countries.Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 22.92% during 2026–2031. Growth is supported by expanding fertility infrastructure, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, and evolving regulatory frameworks across countries including India, Thailand, China, Japan, and Australia.The Surrogacy Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Surrogacy Market Competitive LandscapeThe surrogacy market is moderately fragmented, with fertility centers, surrogacy agencies, hospitals, and specialized reproductive-health providers competing across different stages of the patient journey. Fertility centers benefit from integrated IVF capabilities, while specialized agencies increasingly use technology for surrogate matching, case management, and legal coordination. Market participants are also focusing on transparent pricing, screening processes, legal support, and cross-border patient services as regulatory requirements evolve.Surrogacy Market Key Companies. IVI RMA Global. Virtus Health. Bourn Hall Clinic. Circle Surrogacy. New Hope Fertility Center. Ovation Fertility. Nova IVI Fertility. Create Fertility Centre. CNY Fertility. Reproductive Medicine Associates of New JerseyDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Surrogacy Market:Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceIn Vitro Fertilization Market SizeThe In Vitro Fertilization Market is expected to grow from USD 30.90 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.28%, supported by rising infertility prevalence, advances in embryo selection, increasing adoption of laboratory automation, and growing fertility-clinic capacity.Assisted Reproductive Technology MarketThe Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is projected to expand from USD 30.67 billion in 2026 to USD 43.22 billion by 2031, at a 7.10% CAGR, driven by rising infertility, technological innovation in reproductive medicine, increasing use of AI in embryo selection, and the expansion of fertility services.Fertility Services MarketThe Fertility Services Market is estimated at USD 39.88 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 63.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.70% during 2025–2030. Growth is supported by rising infertility prevalence, delayed parenthood, increasing adoption of assisted reproductive technologies, expanding fertility clinic networks, and advances in AI-enabled embryo assessment and fertility care.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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Surrogacy Market to Reach USD 78.68 Bn by 2031 Driven by IVF Advances and Rising Fertility Demand | Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC September 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional



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