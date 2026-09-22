Christkindlmarkt Dublin Announces Vendors For Inaugural German Christmas Market

Warm from the oven and coated in cinnamon sugar, this chimney cake brings a taste of European holiday tradition to the market.

Christkindlmarkt Dublin, bringing the warmth and wonder of a European holiday village to Dublin, Ohio.

Crispy German potato pancakes, known as Kartoffelpuffer, served with a creamy topping and fresh chives.

European foods, artisan gifts, and Central Ohio vendors will fill the new European holiday village opening Nov. 21 in Dublin, Ohio.

- Maria Adele Rosenfeld, founder and CEO of Christkindlmarkt Dublin

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christkindlmarkt Dublin has announced the vendors for its inaugural 2026 German Christmas market at Riverside Crossing Park, opening Saturday, Nov. 21.

The market will bring together vendors from Central Ohio and beyond in a European holiday village filled with German and European specialties, seasonal food and drinks, artisan goods and distinctive holiday gifts. Vendors will welcome guests from wooden huts throughout Riverside Crossing Park.

Central Ohio businesses will have a strong presence in the market's inaugural season. Among them are Dublin's Die Creperie, also known as Holy Crepes, and Der Französische Laden, or The French Store; Columbus-based Say Yes Pretzels; and The Red Stable from Columbus' German Village. These businesses are part of a broader lineup of Central Ohio vendors joining Christkindlmarkt Dublin, alongside additional vendors bringing German and other European influences to the market.

Food offerings will include Raclette, with bubbling cheese scraped directly from the wheel over crusty bread; German Döner Kebab; Schnitzel; Käsespätzle; Bratwurst; Bavarian pretzels; Kartoffelpuffer; Flammkuchen; and Baumstriezel.

Guests can warm up with Glühwein, spiced mulled wine imported from Germany, or experience the spectacle of Feuerzangenbowle. This German specialty is prepared by placing a rum-soaked sugar cone above the warm, spiced wine and setting it aflame. As the sugar caramelizes, it melts and drips into the wine below, creating a dramatic holiday tradition that is as memorable to watch as it is to enjoy.

BrewDog Brewing Company will offer a private-label Christkindlmarkt Dublin Dunkel created especially for the market and available in cans for guests to enjoy. The smooth dark lager features toasty malt flavor and a clean finish. BrewDog will also offer Winter Staycation: Pecan and Toffee Stout and Ohio Pilsner, a German-style pilsner brewed with Midwest-grown hops.

Alcohol-free options will include Kinderpunsch, a warm spiced punch made with currant, orange, cherry and apple; heiße Schokolade, including Belgian hot chocolate, sipping chocolate and seasonal flavors such as gingerbread, raspberry and merry mint; classic hot apple cider or a cider latte; and Santa Clausthaler, a zero-proof cranberry-cinnamon beer.

Retail huts will offer Black Forest cuckoo clocks, beer steins, hand-painted Polish pottery, German nutcrackers, Erzgebirge folk art, paper star lanterns and collectible mouth-blown glass ornaments from Germany. Guests can also purchase official Christkindlmarkt Dublin souvenirs, including the limited-edition inaugural boot mug and ornament.

Maria Adele Rosenfeld, founder and CEO of Christkindlmarkt Dublin, curated the vendor mix to introduce Central Ohio guests to foods, craftsmanship and traditions associated with German and European Christmas markets.

“For me, a Christkindlmarkt is about much more than shopping or food. It's about creating that feeling of Gemütlichkeit that you experience when you're surrounded by people you care about, lights, traditions and something new to discover,” said Rosenfeld.“I want guests to leave saying, 'Now I understand what the word Gemütlichkeit means,' and to want to come back and experience the market again.”

Christkindlmarkt Dublin will be open Nov. 21–Dec. 24, 2026, at Riverside Crossing Park in Dublin, Ohio. Admission is free. Regular hours are Wednesday and Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon–9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–8 p.m., with special holiday hours. On Sunday, Dec. 6, from 6-8 p.m., guests can experience Sankt Nikolaustag, the traditional St. Nicholas Day, as part of the Christkindlmarkt's holiday programming. Guests can find the vendor lineup, hours and visitor information at ChristkindlmarktDublin.

About Christkindlmarkt Dublin

Christkindlmarkt Dublin is an authentic European holiday village that brings people together through the warmth, Gemütlichkeit and Freude of a traditional German Christmas market. Featuring artisan vendors, seasonal food and drink, festive entertainment and an annual collectible mug and ornament tradition, the market celebrates Germanic heritage and aims to become a cherished holiday tradition for Dublin, Central Ohio and the surrounding region. The inaugural season runs Nov. 21–Dec. 24, 2026, at Riverside Crossing Park. Admission is free.

Lisa Moore

MJ2 Marketing

+1 614-954-2049

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Christkindlmarkt Dublin Announces Vendors for Inaugural German Christmas Market News Provided By MJ2 Marketing September 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Travel & Tourism Industry



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