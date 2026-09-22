Deck Remodelers Expands Operations Into Massachusetts

Deck Remodelers is a full-service design-build firm specializing in luxury outdoor living environments.

This expansive outdoor living project by Deck Remodelers extends the home into a fully functional backyard environment, combining covered spaces, lighting, and landscape design to support everyday living and large-scale entertaining.

This backyard transformation by Deck Remodelers combines a covered outdoor living space, pool, and integrated landscape design to create a private, resort-style environment for entertaining and everyday use.

Nationally recognized outdoor living design-build firm brings Massachusetts homeowners a new regional operation serving Greater Boston and surrounding areas

AVON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deck Remodelers, a residential outdoor living design and construction company, has expanded its operations into Massachusetts with the launch of Deck Remodelers North, extending the company's service area into the Greater Boston region.The expansion brings the nationally recognized, award-winning Deck Remodelers brand to Massachusetts as part of the company's continued geographic growth along the East Coast.Founded by Sean McAleer, Deck Remodelers has grown from its New Jersey roots to serve homeowners throughout New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The Massachusetts division will initially serve homeowners throughout eastern Massachusetts, including communities in the South Shore, MetroWest and surrounding areas. Its primary service area includes portions of Middlesex, Norfolk, Essex and Plymouth counties.“Expanding into Massachusetts has been an important next step for our company,” said Sean McAleer, President of Deck Remodelers.“We have spent years developing the processes and team structure behind the way we design, engineer and build outdoor living projects. This expansion gives us the opportunity to establish that same approach in a new market while building a team that understands the homes, properties and construction requirements specific to Massachusetts.”Deck Remodelers has been recognized as North America's most awarded deck design firm, with projects spanning custom decks, patios and hardscape, outdoor kitchens, covered outdoor structures, fire features and integrated outdoor living environments.Projects will follow Deck Remodelers' existing integrated design-build process, with design, engineering, project management and construction coordinated through the company's team. The Massachusetts division will also account for regional considerations including New England architecture, seasonal use, property configurations and applicable state and local construction requirements.The expansion comes as Deck Remodelers has also built an audience extending well beyond the geographic areas in which it works. More than half a million people follow the company across its social media platforms, where Deck Remodelers shares completed projects, design concepts, construction details and outdoor living inspiration.The company also produces a dedicated YouTube channel featuring professionally produced project content, design education and behind-the-scenes coverage of outdoor living projects. The channel has grown into another way for homeowners and industry professionals to follow projects from initial concepts through construction and completion.McAleer is also the author of Deck Rebellion: Revolutionary Concepts for Outdoor Living, an Amazon bestselling book examining the evolution of deck design and the role of outdoor living in residential architecture. Published in 2025, the book features completed projects alongside McAleer's perspective on design, materials, function and the development of outdoor spaces as extensions of the home.“Massachusetts has a strong architectural identity and an incredible variety of homes and properties,” McAleer said.“For us, expansion isn't about duplicating the same project in another state. It's about applying what we've learned over the years to a new region and designing spaces that make sense for the homes and families who live here.”Deck Remodelers North is currently serving the Greater Boston area and surrounding communities, providing residential design-build services.

Sean McAleer

Deck Remodelers

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Deck Remodelers Expands Operations into Massachusetts News Provided By Deck Remodelers September 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



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