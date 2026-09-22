The Surprising Link Between Lithium Ascorbate, Mood, And Weight Management

New lithium formulation helped people lose weight 38% faster

New research: lithium ascorbate shows antidepressant-like effects, favorable preclinical safety, and promising weight control results in depression.

NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New research highlights an innovative lithium formulation, lithium ascorbate, with antidepressant-like effects, a favorable preclinical safety profile, and promising results in a weight-loss program for people with depressive symptoms.Depression and obesity often occur together and require complex treatment. Research shows that people with obesity have a higher risk of developing depression, while people with major depression have a 71% greater risk of developing obesity.Moreover, people with obesity may have a higher risk of treatment-resistant depression, in which a person fails to improve after two different courses of antidepressant treatment. In this case, lithium can be used as an effective add-on therapy.However, lithium is known for its potential toxicity and weight-gain side effects. Although weight gain is statistically rare and toxicity is monitored through blood tests, both effects may depend on the type of lithium salt used.For example, the prescription inorganic salt lithium carbonate requires regular blood monitoring and can affect kidney and thyroid function. A possible alternative is the organic salt lithium orotate, although preclinical studies have shown that it may lead to 16% weight gain. Another candidate is lithium ascorbate, which has demonstrated low toxicity and substantially less weight gain in preclinical studies.Pilot Study: Better Mood and Greater Weight LossThe study involved people entering a structured weight-loss program at the Doctor Bormental center in Moscow, Russia. Of the 132 participants screened, 69.7% showed signs of depression.Participants with depressive symptoms were divided into two groups. Both followed the same weight-loss program, but one group also received lithium ascorbate.By month three, participants taking lithium ascorbate had lost an average of 26 pounds, compared with 19 pounds in the control group.The researchers reported that the program was 38.4% more effective in the lithium ascorbate group by the end of the third month.Participants also reported a more stable emotional state, generally beginning during weeks two to three and continuing while they took lithium ascorbate. No adverse effects or complaints were reported during the study.A Lithium Formulation Worth Further StudyThe results suggest that lithium ascorbate may be particularly relevant when depression and excess weight occur together.Supporting emotional stability with lithium ascorbate may help people with depressive symptoms successfully maintain behavioral changes needed for weight loss.

Vlada Sukhanovskaya

Normopharm

+1 917-361-1677

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Surprising Link Between Lithium Ascorbate, Mood, and Weight Management News Provided By Normotim September 22, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.