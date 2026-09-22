BIN95 Launches Free Online PLC Programming Lesson Hub For Industrial Training

Free PLC Programming Training Lesson Hub

The new PLCLogix lesson series provides seven hands-on programming applications, with handouts and program examples available to school and corporate customers.

- Glinda Fitchett, OwnerST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Industrial Network (BIN95) has launched a free, open-access PLC programming lesson hub designed to help students, technicians, and industrial professionals develop practical programmable logic controller skills through a structured series of hands-on lessons.The new online resource includes a Getting Started guide followed by seven PLC programming lessons. The lessons cover programming concepts and realistic industrial applications based on the RSLogix 500 programming environment. For hands-on practice, learners can use PLCLogix 500 or PLCLogix 5000 training software, which simulates the corresponding PLC programming environment.The instructional lessons are available online for free. To perform the hands-on simulations, you need access to the PLCLogix 500 or PLCLogix 5000 simulator.“PLC programming is best learned by doing more than reading about instructions,” said Glinda Fitchett, owner of Business Industrial Network.“We wanted to give learners a clear path from getting started through building, testing, and troubleshooting programs that control realistic industrial processes.”The lesson sequence introduces learners to the PLCLogix PLC simulator environment before progressing into practical programming exercises. Topics include PLC instructions, processor scan operation, data files, timers, sequencers, bit-shift instructions, and application troubleshooting. Later lessons place those skills in simulated environments such as an automated car wash and bottling line.The lesson hub was developed to serve several audiences:.Individuals seeking additional PLC programming practice.Industrial maintenance and automation technicians.Technical schools and workforce-development programs.Corporate maintenance and controls training departments.Instructors who need structured PLC laboratory exercisesUnlike a collection of unrelated tutorials, the lessons follow a planned progression. Learners begin by setting up and navigating the PLC programming environment, then advance through exercises that require them to create, test, and troubleshoot PLC programs.For qualifying school and corporate customers, BIN95 also provides printable lesson handouts and completed simulator program examples upon request at no additional cost. Instructors can distribute the handouts electronically, use them offline, or print them for students. The completed programs provide instructors, training managers, and supervisors with reference solutions to review student work and demonstrate successful program operation.“These additional materials are intended to make the lessons easier to use in an actual classroom or company training program,” Fitchett said.“An instructor can distribute the handouts, let students work through the programming challenges and then use the completed programs as a reference when evaluating or discussing their solutions.”The online lessons do not include free access to the commercial PLCLogix simulator. Users must have access to either PLCLogix 500 or PLCLogix 5000 to complete the simulated exercises. This distinction lets BIN95 make the instructional content openly available while giving customers a structured learning path for using the simulator software.Although the lessons were originally developed around the RSLogix 500 environment, the programming principles and exercises are also applicable to RSLogix 5000 users. This gives schools and industrial organizations flexibility when selecting the simulator platform that best matches their training needs.The lesson hub extends the educational value of the PLCLogix PLC simulators by giving users a defined learning path rather than leaving them to explore the software without guidance. It also gives prospective learners an opportunity to review the lesson structure and application objectives before selecting a simulator.The free PLC programming lesson hub is available at:The lesson hub also includes information about the PLCLogix 500 and PLCLogix 5000 training simulators.About Business Industrial NetworkFounded in 1995, Business Industrial Network provides industrial technical training resources for individuals, schools, and companies. Its offerings include self-paced industrial maintenance courses, PLC, electrical and mechanical training, troubleshooting programs, skills assessments, and interactive training simulators. BIN95 is a woman-owned, veteran-operated business. Most BIN95 training products include perpetual licenses, require no subscription, and can be used offline.

Glinda Fitchett

Business Industrial Network

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BIN95 Launches Free Online PLC Programming Lesson Hub for Industrial Training News Provided By Business Industrial Network September 22, 2026, 14:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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