Nearly 1 In 4 People Seeking Debt Help Cite Job Loss Or Reduced Income As The Main Reason

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Reduced income and job loss accounted for 41,356 of 180,789 recognized hardship responses; earnings can quickly affect a household's ability to manage debt.

- Benjamin TejesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly one in four people who identified a reason for considering debt relief through Ascend Finance's online questionnaire cited job loss or reduced income, according to a new company analysis. Together, the two employment-related categories accounted for 41,356 of 180,789 recognized hardship responses, or 22.9%.Reduced income was cited by 28,220 respondents, representing 15.61% of all recognized cause responses. Job loss was cited by another 13,136 respondents, or 7.27%. Because each respondent selected one recognized primary reason in this analysis, the combined result does not count the same response in both categories.For an everyday household, the practical challenge is that bills do not automatically decrease when income does. Housing, utilities, groceries, transportation costs and minimum debt payments may remain largely unchanged after someone loses a job, has their hours reduced or experiences another drop in earnings. A debt payment that previously fit within a household budget can become difficult to make even though the balance itself has not changed.“When income changes, the bills do not pause. A family may be able to manage the same debt one month and struggle the next after work hours are cut or a job ends,” said Benjamin Tejes, CEO of Ascend Finance.“People deserve a clear, judgment-free place to understand what has changed, review the options that may be available and take the next step before missed payments create additional pressure.”The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes monthly national information about employment, unemployment, working hours and earnings. Those measures can help readers understand the broader economic environment surrounding Ascend's first-party findings, but they do not validate or replace the company's questionnaire response counts.The questionnaire categories do not capture every way employment conditions can contribute to debt. Reduced hours, lost overtime, irregular work, delayed pay and the need to rely on credit during a job transition may all affect a household's financial position. The analysis only identifies the primary reason each respondent selected and does not independently establish the circumstances behind that answer.The results describe a self-selected group already exploring debt-help options, rather than the broader U.S. population. National employment statistics provide important context about the labor market as a whole, while Ascend's questionnaire offers a more focused view of people who reported that a change in employment or earnings contributed to their decision to research debt relief.Methodology: Ascend Finance analyzed first-party questionnaire responses collected from January 1, 2025 through August 20, 2026. The sample was self-selected and was not weighted to represent the U.S. population. The analysis included 180,789 responses matching one of 12 recognized, mutually exclusive hardship categories.“Nearly 1 in 4” combines 28,220 reduced-income responses and 13,136 job-loss responses, totaling 41,356 responses, or 22.9% of recognized cause responses. Records without a recognized cause were excluded; no lead-source or debt-amount exclusions were applied. Responses were not independently verified, and“cited” identifies the reason respondents selected rather than independently proven causation. Supporting methodology and aggregated proof are available in Ascend's supporting data report.External context source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - Current Employment StatisticsAbout Ascend Finance Corporation:Ascend Finance Corporation provides free online bankruptcy and debt calculators to help people understand and compare paths for addressing debt. Its educational tools help users estimate bankruptcy qualifications and explore debt-relief considerations at no cost. When requested, Ascend may connect users with independent attorneys, law firms, nonprofits or debt-relief companies. Based at 90 Great Oaks Blvd., Suite 204, San Jose, CA 95119, Ascend makes its online resources available nationwide. More information is available at tryascend.

Benjamin Tejes

Ascend Finance Corporation

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Nearly 1 in 4 People Seeking Debt Help Cite Job Loss or Reduced Income as the Main Reason News Provided By Ascend Finance September 22, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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