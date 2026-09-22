Bali Express Named Restaurant Of The Year In Carson City, Nevada

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Consumer Ratings Institute honors the Balinese-Indonesian eatery for bringing authentic, generations-old family recipes to Carson City.

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CARSON CITY, NV, September 22, 2026 - Bali Express has been named Restaurant of the Year for Carson City by the Consumer Ratings Institute, marking the restaurant's 20th local award and recognizing its rapid rise as a destination for authentic Balinese and Indonesian cuisine.

Bali Express began as the first and only Balinese-Indonesian food trailer in Reno and Sparks, Nevada, before opening its sit-down location in Carson City. The restaurant serves recipes passed down through generations, including rendang, satay, tahu isi, lumpia, gado gado, Indonesian fried noodles and fried rice, and lemongrass chicken and pork, all built around homemade spices, sauces, and sambal terasi crafted in-house from natural ingredients. The menu is rounded out with boba teas and handmade drinks, and the restaurant offers catering for events.

Balinese cuisine remains rare in the United States, with only a handful of dedicated Balinese restaurants operating nationwide. That scarcity makes Bali Express's growth even more notable: in just three years since launching as a food trailer in 2023, the restaurant has become the top-rated Indonesian restaurant in the state of Nevada, adding to a collection of 19 local food awards ahead of this latest honor.

In less than a year of operation, Bali Express has drawn coverage from three local news stations, hosted a Yelp Elite Event with Revision Brewing featuring Indonesian Consulate Generals, and ranked in the top three of Reno's Asian category for the Community Choice Awards. That fast-growing reputation has helped the restaurant earn a 4.8-star rating across 278 reviews.

"We started with a food trailer and a lot of faith that people would fall in love with these flavors the way our families have for generations," said a Bali Express representative. "This recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute means so much this early in our journey."

The Restaurant of the Year distinction marks Bali Express's 20th local recognition in just three years, underscoring the restaurant's rare standing as Nevada's top Indonesian restaurant and its commitment to authentic, homemade Balinese and Indonesian cooking.

About Bali Express

Bali Express is a Carson City, Nevada restaurant serving authentic Balinese and Indonesian cuisine made from family recipes and homemade spices and sauces. Founded as Reno and Sparks' first Balinese-Indonesian food trailer, the restaurant now operates a full sit-down location and offers catering for events.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Barry Williams

Bali Express

775-971-8001

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Bali Express Named Restaurant of the Year in Carson City, Nevada News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC September 22, 2026, 14:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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