James Hardietm Pro Football Hall Of Fame Invitational Surpasses $1 Million In Charitable Contributions To Nonprofits

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James Hardie Invitational team

Habitat For Humanity Vintwon Jones Check Presentation 2

First Tee

Recipients Include Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, First Tee® – Florida Gold Coast, and More

- Kenneth R. KennerlyBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational today announced a record $1,093,715 in charitable contributions generated from its 2026 tournament, surpassing the $1 million milestone in just the event's second year and marking the largest charitable impact in tournament history. With this year's contribution, more than $5 million has now been raised for charitable organizations since PGA TOUR Champions golf first came to Boca Raton.The funds will support organizations focused on health care, youth development, housing, education, and community programs throughout South Florida and across the country. Major beneficiaries include Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. Additional contributions were made to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Scholarship Fund, Gold Coast Down Syndrome, Place of Hope, Power of Sports Foundation, FAU Foundation, Folds of Honor, Bigger than Sports, Palm Beach County Sports Commission, David Burke Foundation, 4KIDS, St. Rocco's Church, the South Florida PGA Foundation, and several other nonprofit organizations."The tremendous generosity of our sponsors, fans, volunteers, corporate partners, and community has allowed this tournament to make an even greater impact in just its second year," said Kenneth R. Kennerly, Executive Director of the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. "Surpassing $1 million in charitable giving this past year, and $5 million since our start, is an incredible milestone and reflects what makes this event so special. While world-class golf professionals and legendary Hall of Fame football players bring people together, it's the lasting investment in our community that defines our success. We're proud to continue growing that legacy year after year."“The success of the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational extends far beyond the golf course,” said Aaron Erter, Chief Executive Officer, James Hardie.“Reaching more than $1 million in charitable giving this year reflects the generosity of our sponsors, partners, volunteers, and fans, and the powerful impact we can make together. Supporting organizations that advance health, housing, education, and youth development is a meaningful way we bring our purpose of Building a Better Future for AllTM to life.”To recognize the tournament's charitable impact, the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will present a ceremonial check to the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation during the Christine E. Lynn Go Pink event on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, at 6:30 p.m."We are profoundly grateful for the generous support of the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational," said Lincoln Mendez, North Region Executive, Baptist Health South Florida and CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. "This event not only brings national attention to the exceptional care provided at Boca Raton Regional Hospital but also helps expand the reach of our Christine E. Lynn Women's Health and Wellness Institute. Through these contributions, we are able to provide greater access to advanced diagnostic and preventive care in cancer, pelvic health, heart health, pre- and post-partum services, and primary care. This support is making a lasting difference in the lives of our patients and the health of our community."Looking ahead, the 2027 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will celebrate 20 years of PGA TOUR Champions golf in Boca Raton with a tournament-wide community impact initiative designed to engage local nonprofits, increase fan participation, and expand charitable giving across South Florida.Made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship with James Hardie Building Products Inc., America's leader in fiber cement home building products, the tournament is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.The 2027 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational returns March 1–7, 2027, to The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Florida. The PGA TOUR Champions event will once again feature 78 professional golfers competing alongside 26 Pro Football Hall of Famers, with tournament play televised nationally on Golf Channel. Defending champions are Zach Johnson (PGA TOUR Champions) and Jimbo Covert (Pro Football Hall of Fame member).Tickets are on sale now.About the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 1 to 7, 2027, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.Follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.

Melissa Perlman

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James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Surpasses $1 Million in Charitable Contributions to Nonprofits News Provided By BlueIvy Communications September 22, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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