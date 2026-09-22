Excel Dryer And Codesign Collaborative Bring Student Artwork To Boston Landmarks

The hand dryers featuring students' artwork were installed at locations across Boston

The Excel Dryer and CoDesign partnership reflects a commitment to supporting the next generation of designers and innovators

Eight Greater Boston students see their custom hand dryer designs installed at Faneuil Hall, Boston City Hall and other prominent public spaces

- William Gagnon, executive vice president & COO at Excel DryerEAST LONGMEADOW, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eight Greater Boston high school students now have their artwork permanently displayed in some of Boston's most recognizable public spaces through a partnership between Excel Dryer and CoDesign Collaborative.As part of the Summer CoDesign Student Challenge, students created custom artwork for Excel Dryer's XLERATORand ThinAirhand dryer covers. The designs were installed at locations including Faneuil Hall, Boston City Hall and the Boston Center for Youth & Families Thomas Johnson Community Center.The program gave students hands-on experience with the professional design process, from concept development to final production. Participants received mentorship from industry professionals, including William Gagnon, Executive Vice President and COO of Excel Dryer, and presented work exploring themes ranging from sustainability and community to space-inspired and abstract concepts.The winning design, Paper Pollutes by Ariel Lin, highlights the environmental impact of paper towel waste and promotes high-efficiency hand dryers as a more sustainable option. XLERATOR hand dryers are proven to reduce a facility's carbon footprint by up to 88% compared to single-use paper towels.The project culminated in a special celebration bringing together students, families, educators, community leaders and project partners to recognize the students' achievements and unveil the final installations. Lin's winning design uses art to encourage more sustainable choices.“Using an air dryer is a more environmentally conscious decision than using paper towels,” said Lin.“Paper also pollutes. You should be using XLERATOR instead.”"These students brought creativity, passion and thoughtful ideas to every stage of the project," said Gagnon. "Their work is now part of everyday life in Boston, which makes this an important moment for them and for the community."The partnership reflects Excel Dryer's commitment to supporting the next generation of designers and innovators through mentorship and real-world learning opportunities.About Excel Dryer, Inc.Excel Dryer is a family-owned and operated company that revolutionized the industry with the invention of the XLERATORHand Dryer, which set a new standard for performance, reliability and customer satisfaction. For more than 50 years, Excel has been manufacturing American-made hand drying solutions that are dependable, cost effective, safe and sustainable. Backed by the best customer service, Excel Dryer products can be purchased through an established network of sales representatives and distributors globally. Learn more about Excel Dryer at exceldryer.

Christina Hager

Market Mentors

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From Student Ideas to Boston Landmarks | Excel Dryer × CoDesign Collaborative

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Excel Dryer and CoDesign Collaborative Bring Student Artwork to Boston Landmarks News Provided By Market Mentors September 22, 2026, 14:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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