BEN GREENFIELD's DEBUT DOCUMENTARY 'BOUNDLESS: THE MAN WHO BECAME HUMAN' LAUNCHES ON AMAZON AND APPLE TV

Ben Greenfield premieres his new documentary, Boundless

Ben Greenfield (center) premieres his new documentary, Boundless with Director Caleb Applegate (l) and Executive Producer Zac Efron (r)

Ben Greenfield premieres his new documentary, Boundless

Directed by Caleb Applegate & Executive Produced by Zac Efron, Film Follows Greenfield Beyond Biohacking Into Grief, Faith, Parts of Life No Protocol Can Reach

- Ben GreenfieldLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boundless: The Man Who Became Human, the debut feature documentary from health and longevity expert Ben Greenfield, is now streaming on Amazon and Apple TV.Directed by Caleb Applegate and executive produced by Zac Efron, Boundless follows Greenfield, the New York Times bestselling author of 13 books and a two-decade authority on human performance, as he steps away from the protocols and biometrics that built his career to confront something none of them could fix: the death of his father. What begins as a film about optimization becomes something else entirely, an unguarded look at faith, family, and the parts of a fulfilled life that don't show up on a wearable."People come to me for the protocols, the supplements, the biohacks, the data," said Greenfield. "This film is the opposite of that. It's what happens when all of it stops working, and you're left with grief anyway. That's the part of health nobody wants to talk about, and it's the only part that matters." For Greenfield, putting that on camera meant giving up the control he'd spent two decades building his reputation on."I didn't meet Ben at the beginning. By the time I knew him, the world already believed he had it figured out," said director Caleb Applegate. "But the closer I got, the less certain that felt. This film isn't about biohacking. It's about the cost of becoming a symbol of improvement in a world that no longer knows when enough is enough. If your life is working on the outside but not within, what do you change? That's not a question about health. It's about what a life is for."The streaming release puts the Boundless film directly in front of the audience Greenfield has built over nineteen years of podcasting and a health blog that reaches more than a million readers monthly.WHERE TO WATCHAvailable now on Amazon and Apple TV. Details at boundlessdoc.About Ben GreenfieldBen Greenfield is a health consultant, speaker, coach, investor, and New York Times bestselling author of 13 books, including Boundless, Beyond Training, Fit Soul, and Endure. Raised in rural North Idaho and homeschooled K-12, he graduated high school at 15 and finished college at 20 with advanced degrees in exercise physiology and biomechanics. He went on to build gyms across the Northwest, was voted America's top personal trainer in 2008, and completed 13 Ironmans as one of the world's top amateur triathletes. After becoming a father, Greenfield shifted to writing, speaking, and consulting, launching a podcast nineteen years ago and building a following that today includes CEOs, elite athletes, celebrities, and biohackers he coaches worldwide. He has been married for twenty-four years and is the father of twin sons. Learn more at Ben Greenfield Life and the Boundless Life Podcast.

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Boundless: Executive Produced by Zac Efron, Film Follows Ben Greenfield Beyond Biohacking to Explore Grief, Faith, and What Wellness Can't Measure

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BEN GREENFIELD'S DEBUT DOCUMENTARY 'BOUNDLESS: THE MAN WHO BECAME HUMAN' LAUNCHES ON AMAZON AND APPLE TV News Provided By Leverage with Media PR September 22, 2026, 14:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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