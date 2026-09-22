At National Film Awards, Prez Murmu Highlights Films On Unity, Social Challenges

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Sep 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday highlighted the themes and performances of several award-winning films, including Article 370, Chandu Champion, Bhakshak, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and the Santhali film Angen, as she presented the 72nd National Film Awards in Ekta Nagar.

Speaking at the ceremony, Murmu described Article 370, which won the Best Feature Film award, as a film highlighting“a special chapter of nationalism” and said it presented a“vivid account” of serious challenges connected with the unity of the country and their solutions.

“This film presents a vivid account of the serious challenges related to the unity of the country and their solutions,” she said, congratulating its entire team.

Yami Gautam, who received the Best Actress award for her performance in Article 370, was separately praised by the President. The film was among the major winners at the awards covering films certified during 2024.

Murmu also congratulated Mammootty, who shared the Best Actor award with Kartik Aaryan. Mammootty was recognised for his performance in Bramayugam, while Aaryan won for Chandu Champion.

The President noted that she had also had the opportunity to confer the Padma Bhushan on Mammootty this year.

Speaking about Chandu Champion, Murmu referred to the life of Indian soldier and Paralympic athlete Murlikant Petkar, whose story inspired the film.

"Petkar was injured during the 1965 India-Pakistan war but, despite serious challenges, went on to become India's first Paralympic gold medallist at the 1972 Games," she said.

She recalled that Petkar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018 and congratulated Aaryan for bringing his character to life through his performance.

The President also referred to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which earned Randeep Hooda the award for Best Debut Film of a Director. She described the film as an artistic tribute to Savarkar's life story and congratulated Hooda for the recognition.

On Bhakshak, Murmu said: "The film drew society's attention to the extremely serious issue of women's safety. Society should remain grateful to those who fight for the safety of daughters and praised the film's team for its sensitive treatment of the subject."

The President also highlighted the recognition Angen received, a Santhali film directed by Ravi Raj Murmu. "Its national recognition not only encouraged an outstanding film but also promoted cultural diversity and social inclusion," she said.

Murmu further spoke about the importance of children's cinema, describing the recognition of the Best Children's Film and child artists as an“artistic investment” in the country's future.

She congratulated child artists Atish Shetty, Arunadev Pathula, Ridhyan Banerjee, Tapomay Dev and Geetashree Chakraborty.

The President also praised the jury for selecting films dealing with important issues concerning society and the nation.

"Films made in different languages and regions reflected India's image. Indian cinema captures the dreams, traditions, struggles and future possibilities of its people," she added.

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony was held at Ekta Nagar against the backdrop of the Statue of Unity, marking the first time the awards were held outside Delhi.

The awards recognise cinematic achievements for 2024 across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema.