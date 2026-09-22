72Nd National Film Awards: Yami Gautam Dhar Reacts To Her Big Win, Talks About Importance Of Hard Work, Dedication

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who was conferred with the Best Actress honour at the 72nd National Film Awards, has reacted to her win. The actress advised all aspiring artistes to put their head down and keep working, and be rest assured that life will reward them for their dedication, and hard work.

The actress spoke with the media after the ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, and said,“I am still trying to soak in this moment. It's a great matter of pride for any artiste who has worked all their life, and I say this on the behalf of all those people who come with the lord of dreams to the city. You don't know what life has planned for you. All you could do is do your work with honesty, and one day you will reach your destination”.

The actress was honoured for her work in 'Article 370', which presents the account of the planning and aftermath of abrogation of the contest Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

She further mentioned,“I can't say where life will take you because I am still looking to explore what life has to offer and I don't know where it will take me but this is a huge honour, and I feel so proud on receiving the National Award”.

She also spoke about the organising of the ceremony outside of the national capital for the first time in Kevadia, Gujarat.

“Many film artistes from across the country, traditions and cultures gathered under one roof symbolising the importance of the Statue of Unity”, she added.

The 72nd National Film Awards honoured Indian cinema from 2024. 'Article 370' won the National Award Best Feature Film, while Yami Gautam was named Best Actress for the film. Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his work in 'Bramayugam'. He shared the award with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been feted for his work in the sports biopic 'Chandu Champion'.