Prez Murmu Calls For Better Work Culture In Film Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Sep 22 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday called for greater respect and social security for workers and smaller contributors in the film industry and urged popular film personalities not to endorse substances harmful to health, citing their influence on children and young people.

Addressing the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat, Murmu said workers, small artists, assistants and people struggling to establish themselves in the creative economy should receive both dignity and social security.

“You should ensure that the workers, small artists, assistants and people who are struggling and contributing to this economy receive respect as well as social security,” she said.

The President said she had made a similar request at the previous National Film Awards ceremony, stressing that respect and sensitivity towards every member of a film team should become part of the industry's work culture.

“I had requested that showing respect and sensitivity towards all members of the entire team should become part of the work culture of the film industry,” she said.

Murmu also called for greater participation of women in regional film award juries. She said many of the artists being honoured were women and argued that women's perspectives were necessary to develop a comprehensive human perspective.

“I would like to see women's participation ensured in every regional jury,” she said.

Her comments came as filmmakers, actors, technicians and other members of India's creative industry gathered for the 72nd National Film Awards, which were held in Gujarat for the first time.

The ceremony at Ekta Nagar was also part of the government's move to take the National Film Awards beyond Delhi, with future editions planned across states and cities.

Murmu then turned to the influence popular film personalities wield, particularly over children and young people.

She said highly popular film artists had an“immense ability” to influence people and noted that when successful actors speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, their message can reach millions.

“When successful film artists talk about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, crores of children and youth follow their example,” she said.

The President urged popular artists not to promote substances that could harm health.“I would like to request that popular artists should not endorse substances that are harmful to health. A star spreads light, not darkness,” she added.

Murmu also emphasised that filmmaking is a collective exercise and asked award winners to convey her appreciation to the members of their teams whose work contributed to making their films.

She praised the jury members for selecting films dealing with important social and national issues and said films from different languages and regions reflected India's cultural diversity.

The President also said the quality of films being produced in India had strengthened her belief that the country's cinema would meet world-class standards.

The ceremony recognised films certified during 2024 and included honours across feature films, non-feature films and writing on cinema. The National Film Awards were instituted in 1954.