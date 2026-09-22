Bengal Govt Committed To 'Zero-Tolerance' Policy In Cases Of Crimes Against Women: CM Adhikari

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government's stand of adopting "zero-tolerance" approach in cases of crime against women as he said that any person found guilty of committing any crime against women, minor or adult, will be punished according to the law.

"If anyone raises even a finger against any mother or any sister, minor or adult. Their fingers must be broken. The police should do whatever they can to prevent crime against women," the Chief Minister said during his official visit to Cooch Behar district in West Bengal.

He also directed the police to conduct investigation diligently and ensure speedy conviction in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases.

At the same time, considering that Cooch Behar has international borders with neighbouring Bangladesh, the Chief Minister also directed the district police to be especially careful about preventing border-related crimes in the areas.

"The district police should be especially careful about preventing cultivation of narcotics like marijuana or opium in the border areas. No mafia or extortion syndicates should be allowed to prevail in the district," Chief Minister Adhikari said.

Regarding the long-standing demand, a section of the people in Cooch Behar district, especially those belonging to Rajbangshi community for separate Kamtapur state, the Chief Minister said that in the recent West Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year, the Rajbangshi voters have wholeheartedly supported the BJP.

"They (Rajbangshi community) have voted for us (BJP) in large numbers. Their demands and rights will be settled through discussions. An amount of Rs 50 crore will be given for the Rajbangshi language academy," the Chief Minister said while speaking to the media persons.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adhikari also recollected how his convoy was attacked in Cooch Behar last year when he was the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

"I believe in God and in divine justice," the Chief Minister said.