8Th Central Pay Commission Mumbai Visit On October 22-23 Apply By October 10

The Eighth Central Pay Commission, constituted under the Ministry of Finance, will be in Mumbai on October 22 and 23 to meet stakeholders, according to a notice dated September 21, 2026. The 8th CPC has invited organisations, institutions, and associations and unions representing central government employees to interact in the financial capital.

The visit, scheduled after Dussehra, will be organised through prior appointments. Interested bodies must apply on or before October 10, and include the Unique memo ID generated after submitting their memorandum.

Once requests are processed, the Commission will inform selected attendees of the venue and the detailed schedule for interactions.

How to seek an appointment in Mumbai

The notice provides a form link for the Mumbai meetings. Applicants must enter the memo number; category (institution, union or organisation); name of the union, ministry or organisation; level of representation (national, state or regional); total number of members in the association or union; and the registration number of the association, union or federation.

It also asks for details of up to two representatives, including name, designation, the level of government they belong to (Central, State, regional or local), department, name of the Ministry or Union Territory, attached or subordinate offices, service or cadre, Email ID, and primary and alternate mobile numbers.

Travel schedule before and after Mumbai

Before the Mumbai stop, the Pay Commission will visit Bengaluru on October 7 and 8.

Earlier this month, the Commission met stakeholders in Chennai on September 7 and 8, in Puducherry on September 9, and in Chandigarh from September 16 to 18.

When 8th CPC recommendations are due

As per its terms of reference, the 8th CPC, led by Chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai with Member Prof Pulak Ghosh and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain, will make its recommendations within 18 months of its constitution.

The Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025, placing its deadline around May 2027. Based on earlier rollouts, implementation of the 8th CPC's recommendations may take place within two years-by 2029 or 2030.