Viral Video Shows Terrace Firing In Ghaziabad Over Land Dispute, Man Shot, 3 Arrested

A viral video showing men allegedly opening fire from a terrace has brought attention to a shooting linked to a land dispute in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place around 11.30am on Monday in the Behta area under the Loni Border police station. The video, which surfaced on Tuesday, appears to show a man standing on a rooftop and firing a pistol while another person nearby is seen throwing stones.

गाजियाबाद के लोनी बॉर्डर थाना क्षेत्र में प्लॉट पर अवैध कब्जे को लेकर हुई फायरिंग का लाइव वीडियो सामने आया है। वायरल वीडियो में विक्रांत बालियान कथित तौर पर खुलेआम फायरिंग करता नजर आ रहा है। वहीं, दूसरे वीडियो में दोनों पक्षों के बीच ईंट-पत्थर चलने की घटना भी दिखाई दे रही है।... twitter/GdSRLUBRFs

- Arun (आज़ाद) Chahal (@ArunAzadchahal) September 22, 2026

Ghaziabad: लोनी बॉर्डर के पास प्लॉट पर अवैध कब्जे को लेकर फायरिंग, वीडियो वायरल।@CMOfficeUP @GreaterNoidaW @Nirala_GreenS @Uppolice twitter/DZ0BkzW1S2

- Manish Tiwari (@manishktiwari81) September 22, 2026

Police said more than 10 rounds were fired during the clash. A man identified as Sandeep suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Viral video shows rooftop firing

The footage has drawn attention because it appears to capture the violence as it unfolded. In the video, one man can be seen firing from the terrace while another person stands nearby.

According to the police complaint, the firing followed an existing dispute over a plot of land. Nepal Dhama, a resident of Behta village, told police that a case concerning one of his plots is already pending in court.

"गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर" बना हुआ था कल गाजियाबाद का लोनी बॉर्डर. प्लॉट पर कब्जे को लेकर विक्रांत बालियान नाम के आतंकी ने गोली बारी कर के खूब दहशत मचाई.हालांकि इस मामले में 3 गुंडों की गिरफ्तारी हो चुकी है लेकिन वीडियो अब आया है. twitter/71L4IZckXO

- Tahseen tanwar (@Tahseen84072852) September 22, 2026

He alleged that Rishipal, his sons Vikrant and Gajendra, and others had a dispute with him over the property.

According to the FIR, Vikrant allegedly arrived at the disputed plot with his father and other people on Monday. The group allegedly climbed onto rooms built on the plot and began stone-pelting and firing.

The complaint alleges that Rishipal fired first, followed by Vikrant, who allegedly used the same revolver. During the firing, Sandeep was hit in the leg.

The allegations in the FIR are being investigated by police.

Three arrested after shooting

Police received information about the firing through the emergency number 112. ACP Ankur Vihar Amardeep Maurya reached the spot with local police officers and inspected the area.

Officers also collected empty cartridges from the scene and questioned people living nearby as part of the investigation.

Police have registered an FIR against Rishipal, Vikrant, Gajendra and an unidentified person in connection with the incident.

ACP Amardeep Maurya said the two sides had been involved in a dispute for some time and that the firing took place in connection with the ongoing conflict.

Police said three people, including Gajendra and Vikrant, have been arrested. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and determine the role of those involved.

The incident took place on the road near the Behta canal in the Sangam Vihar police outpost area. The emergence of the rooftop firing video has since put the Ghaziabad land dispute shooting in the spotlight.