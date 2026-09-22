CHESS Health Convenes National Discussion On Rural Recovery Access, In Partnership With NACCHO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Webinar brings together tribal, clinical, and community leaders to tackle substance use recovery barriers in rural America

Rochester, New York, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rural and tribal communities face a distinct set of barriers to substance use recovery: workforce shortages, long travel distances, stigma, and geographic isolation that traditional care models struggle to solve. On September 29 at 2:00 p.m. ET, the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), will host a national webinar in partnership with CHESS Health, examining how digital tools, mobile care, and cross-sector partnerships are closing those gaps.

CHESS Health developed the session and assembled its speaker lineup, drawing on practitioners actively solving these problems on the ground in tribal, clinical, and community settings.

"Expanding recovery access in rural communities requires collaboration, innovation, and a willingness to rethink how support is delivered," said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. "The speakers featured in this webinar are leading important work in tribal, clinical, and community settings, and their experiences offer valuable insights for organizations seeking to strengthen recovery services in rural and underserved communities."

Featured speakers include:



Lacey Callahan, Grant Operations Manager, Choctaw Nation Behavioral Health - on deploying culturally responsive digital recovery tools across tribal clinics and residential programs

Dr. Kristin Martin, Founder, Arkansas Mobile Opioid Recovery (ARMOR) - on delivering addiction treatment directly to underserved communities through mobile care Melissa Cruse, Program Coordinator, Integrated Care of Greater Hickory - on using digital tools to strengthen engagement and care coordination in western North Carolina

The session will close with a moderated panel and live Q&A. Attendees will leave with practical strategies for expanding access through digital and mobile care models, building sustainable community partnerships, and navigating funding pathways including opioid settlement and Rural Health Transformation dollars.

Webinar: Expanding Recovery Access in Rural Communities: How Digital Tools are Transforming Support Across Tribal, Clinical, and Community Settings

Date: September 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. ET

Presented By: CHESS Health, in partnership with NACCHO

Register: Webinar Registration

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About NACCHO

The National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) represents nearly 3,000 local health departments nationwide. NACCHO supports local health departments in protecting and improving the health of communities through advocacy, education, capacity building, and partnerships that advance public health practice across the United States. For more information, visit .

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is a leading provider of evidence-based digital behavioral health solutions that support prevention, treatment, and recovery. Through innovative technology, peer support services, and data-driven engagement tools, CHESS Health helps healthcare organizations improve outcomes, strengthen patient connections, and support long-term recovery. For more information, visit

CONTACT: Meg Miller CHESS Health 4144699702...th