24Houredu Joins Mortgage Bankers Association To Advance National Mortgage Education Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership underscores 24hourEDU's commitment to providing industry-leading mortgage education and empowering the next generation of mortgage professionals

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24hourEDU, a national provider of NMLS-approved mortgage education, announced today that it has officially joined the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the leading national organization representing the real estate finance industry.

This membership aligns 24hourEDU with the MBA's nationwide network of mortgage professionals, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing professional development standards, regulatory compliance, and continuing education quality across the mortgage industry.

"Joining the Mortgage Bankers Association reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting mortgage professionals nationwide," said Jesse Kennedy, VP of Operations at 24hourEDU. "By aligning with the MBA, we are better positioned to deliver industry-leading NMLS Pre-Licensing and Continuing Education courses, alongside our SAFE MLO Exam Prep, ensuring candidates enter the workforce fully prepared to navigate today's lending environment."

As demand for qualified Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) continues across commercial and residential markets, access to flexible, NMLS-approved training remains critical for career entry and annual license renewal. Through its online learning platform, 24hourEDU provides comprehensive MLO CE courses for renewal. The 24hourEDU platform also includes pre-license coursework covering federal mortgage law, ethics, non-traditional mortgage lending, and online self-paced state-specific licensing classes.

Prospective MLO candidates and licensed mortgage loan officers can evaluate course packages using 24hourEDU's course comparison tool or explore complete training tracks through their Mortgage Loan Originator NMLS licensing catalog. Candidates preparing for national licensure can also access resources designed to help them pass the SAFE MLO Licensing Exam.

To learn more about 24hourEDU's MBA membership or browse NMLS-approved pre-licensing and continuing education offerings, visit 24hourEDU's official website.

24hourEDU joins the Mortgage Bankers Association - MBA24hourEDU joins the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) to advance national mortgage licensing for MLOs.









About 24hourEDU

24hourEDU is a national provider of NMLS-approved mortgage education, delivering flexible, online pre-licensing, continuing education, and SAFE MLO exam prep. Committed to raising professional standards across the real estate finance industry, 24hourEDU equips prospective and licensed Mortgage Loan Originators (MLOs) with comprehensive, state-specific coursework needed to launch, maintain, and advance their lending careers.

Contact Data

Jesse Kennedy

888-405-4453

support@24houredu.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at