Ascent Cloud Launches Shepherd: The Next Generation Of Field Sales Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shepherd is a field sales solution that works with all major CRMs and is built for mobile and offline use

DETROIT, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud, a leader in Sales Performance Management software, announced the launch of Shepherd, a new AI SaaS solution that addresses the evolving needs of field teams. Shepherd includes all of the features that thousands of field teams love about Geopointe as well as a dedicated mobile app, offline mode, real-time collaboration, live location updates, and more. Shepherd works with many CRMs and Data Lakes including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, HubSpot, ServiceNow, Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and SQL Server.

“We've been working closely with field sales teams for many years,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud.“With the launch of Shepherd, we will address their most common pain points including the need for a modern mobile experience, offline mode, real-time collaboration, automation based on their live location, and real-time data from any system of record. This is an exciting time for field teams.”

Leinweber also noted the significant cost savings opportunity for teams who can consolidate their solutions for field teams regardless of their tech stack, saying,“Shepherd decouples top-tier field solutions from the backend systems of record so field teams can focus on prospecting, meeting with customers, and servicing existing customers.”

Shepherd: Industry-Leading Field Execution in One Platform

Shepherd is built to handle millions of records with ease. From within one simple user experience, team members can quickly:

Building a route is easy and can be done from records selected on the map, from place-search results, or from stops entered by hand.Shepherd reduces windshield time by recommending the most efficient route while respecting pre-scheduled appointments, including virtual visits or non-client meetings.Field Mode makes every rep's plan for the day easy to see and follow, allowing them to focus on the road and tasks at hand.Every completed visit logs back to the connected CRM as a permanent activity record, automatically creating new entries for newly discovered Leads or Accounts.

Real-Time Collaboration, Offline Mode, Automated Mileage Tracking, and More

Built on years of insights from working with field teams, Shepherd features:

Teams can co-plan schedules in real-time featuring shared cursors, viewport tracking, live rep locations, and in-app chat. This is a game changer for account teams that need to stay in sync throughout the day.Log meeting notes, access routes, and interact with the map even in low-bandwidth or zero-coverage environments.Admins can set a geofence radius for each stop, ensuring reps can verify visits and log attendance accurately from the field.No more typing notes in the parking lot. Reps can dictate notes via the mobile app.Automatically track mileage and simplify reimbursement payments.

General Availability

Shepherd is available in Beta for approved customers today and will be generally available for all customers on Monday, November 2, 2026. Interested parties should consult the Ascent Cloud website or email ....

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps sales teams Plan, Execute, and Grow. Its unified Sales Performance Management Suite brings together powerful solutions:

Agile sales planning that aligns people and resources, captures white space, and adapts to changing market conditions.Location intelligence to streamline routes, optimize coverage, and drive field productivity.Gamification, coaching, and real-time visibility that keep teams focused and motivated.

Additional Resources



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Ascent Cloud, Shepherd, Territory Planner, Geopointe, LevelEleven, and related logos are trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

Media Contact:

Steve Gravel

(800) 932-3779

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